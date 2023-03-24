Cerebus In Hell Doubles Down With She-Aversions in June 2023 Solicits 44 years after She-Hulk, Dave Sim decides its time for the fresh satirical take on the Avengers, She-Aversions, in June 2023's Cerebus In Hell.

Cerebus In Hell brings a new one shot to May 2023 from Dave Sim and friends and returns to his leading with some trans/woke/antifa hot-button rabble-rousing affair and a ladle or two of misogyny to boot. May's one-shot turned Marvel's Avengers into The Aversions, with a cover homage to the first appearance of The Vision. In June, that becomes She-Aversions instead, and…oh boy. This is quite the take. It even feels like Dave Sim parodying Dave Sim right now.

(W) Dave Sim (A/CA) Gustave Dore, Dave Sim, David Birdsong

She-Aversions Dissemble! The rallying cry of the hottest new gender inclusive -which is to say gender EXclusive -super-team in comics! Cerebus the Emily! Spider-Whore! Hooters Out! Cousin Batvark Girl! This is the female super-team that will make comics history, first, by having their first Line-Up Change in their first issue and, second, by advertising that LlNE-UP CHANGE on the front cover when Hooters Out is replaced by Snake Between Her Legs Lass! Not since near-naked cosplay covers has such a crass commercial exploitation of female sexuality been offered in the Direct Market! Feel the Exclamation Points!!!

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now for an extra $11.