Cerebus In Hell Does The Avengers as Aversions in May 2023 Solicits

Cerebus In Hell brings a new one shot to May 2023 from Dave Sim and friends and does the big trick of not leading with some trans/woke/antifa hot-button rabble-rousing affair, just a soupcon of misogyny instead. It's a take on Marvel's Avengers as The Aversions, with a cover homage to the first appearance of The Vision. Here's how the Cerebus In Hell Presents: Aversions cover looks in the Aardvark-Vanaheim solicitations.

Here's the original from Avengers #57 from 1968, cover art by John Buscema and George Klein.

In recent years, Dave Sim has taken his highly regarded 300-issue Cerebus graphic novel and transformed it into the ridiculed-then-mostly-ignored Cerebus In Hell. A series of one-shot cut-and-paste strips using his own work and that of Gustave Doré, alongside the likes of Carson Grubaugh and David Birdsong railing against and mocking what he sees as society's and comic books' moral deficiencies, with a series of Cerebus In Hell comics. And with each one-shot, tries to parody some aspect of comics and comics history in its cover and name, hoping to get some confused sales along the way along with a new issue number one. And, drop by drop, destroying what remains of his creative reputation. Maybe it's not too late to turn it around? He's doing signed versions as well now for an extra $11.

Aversions Dissemble! The rallying cry of the hottest new super-team in comics! Borderline Bobbiey The Costume! Spider-Whore! Cerebus! Giant, Stupid Dante! The classic line-up that probably won't be seen again until the Hollywood Summer Blockbuster three decades from now where they'll all be pretty much unrecognizable! Get all four origins-and their first adventure-under one cover! Who they are and how they came to be! It begins here! Because every super-team needs to start somewhere before the publisher starts dicking around with the line-up to give even more lame characters a sales jolt in their own books!

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: $4

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: $15