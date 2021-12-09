CEX Joins Oni, Ahoy, Uncivilized, Scout & DC at Lunar Distribution

CEX Publishing is the latest publisher to announce a distribution deal with Lunar Distribution, effective for January 2021-shipping books. CEX joins an ever-growing list of publishers including Oni Press, Ahoy Comics, Uncivilized Books, Scout Comics, and of course DC Comics who have partnered with Lunar Distribution to distribute their books to comic book retailers and specialty shops nationwide.

Lunar, set up by online comic book store DCBS, is the exclusive monopoly distributor of DC Comics to the direct market of comic book stores, but a number of other smaller publishers have now made their product available through Lunar Distribution. Starting now, retailers will be able to order CEX titles via Lunar Distribution beginning with the newly announced series Past the Last Mountain by G.I. Joe, TMNT and Power Rangers writer Paul Allor, two-time Silver Ledger Award winner Louie Joyce, and Space Corps artist and writer Gannon Beck. Additional CEX titles like fan favorite Stud and the BloodBlade, Charlie's Spot, Space Corps, Hocho by Jeff McComsey and Jeff McClelland, and the Edgar Allan Poe adaptation The Conqueror Worm, by Clara Meath, will follow soon after.

"Lunar Distribution has quickly established themselves as having a reputation for quality service, quick and accurate shipping as well as having some of the lowest prices available to the Direct Market," said CEX Publisher Andy Schmidt. "We are thrilled to partner with them, building on our mission of bringing high-quality, creator-owned books to retailers and readers alike."

"Lunar is very happy to add CEX to our distribution family" said Christina Merkler, Co-Owner of Lunar and DCBS. "It is important to us to partner with publishers that are committed to quality and to the growth of our industry."

"Through this partnership, Lunar allows us to offer our creators additional avenues to distribute their books to retail stores and empowering them to find and build their audience as well as allowing us to continue expanding the CEX Publishing line," Schmidt continued. "Lunar is crucial to helping us build a stronger relationship with our retail partners by giving them more options to help their business succeed."

