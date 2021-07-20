CGC Running Private Signing Event For Your Comics, With Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot time! CGC has been running a number of signing events during lockdown, in which readers can send in items to get signed by comic book creators, graded, authenticated, and slabbed, for a sizeable fee. And they have just announced a new Private Signing event, not with a comic book creator but with the actor who plays Wonder Woman in the movies, Gal Gadot. They also state "in addition to signatures, Gadot will also be offering her iconic character names for purchase, which include Wonder Woman and Diana Prince." I have no idea what that means, let's find out.

Private Signing fee for Gal Gadot is $400 per item and includes: Gal Gadot's signature

Estimated turnaround time of six weeks for CGC grading

Estimated turnaround time of eight weeks for CGC grading and CCS pressing (an additional $20 fee applies for CCS pressing)

Encapsulation with the iconic yellow CGC Signature Series label Private Signing fee for a Gal Gadot Character Name is $610 per item and includes: Gal Gadot's signature

Gal Gadot's character name, which is limited to Wonder Woman and Diana Prince

Encapsulation with the iconic yellow CGC Signature Series label

Oh, I see, it costs an extra $210 per signature for her to write the words Wonder Woman or Diana Prince on your comic book as well as her signature. That's an additional $105 a word. The same amount of letters in each, just under ten dollars a character. So how do you get one? And how long will it take?

For this exclusive event, ALL CGC members, including free members, can submit books directly to CGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida. CGC must receive all submissions for this event by Friday, November 19, 2021. If the CGC Private Signing needs to be rescheduled, CGC will securely store all submissions in its vault until the event can be rescheduled. After Gadot signs the submitted books, CGC will grade and encapsulate them with an estimated turnaround time of six weeks. If CCS pressing is also requested, the turnaround time is estimated at eight weeks. After grading and encapsulation, the collectibles will be shipped back to their owners. For this CGC Private Signing event, you can ship submissions directly to CGC with a FREE membership. Paid memberships are also available and include additional benefits. For more information and to join, visit CGCcomics.com/join.

They also point that comic books and magazines have to be handled separately. That you can add one of CGC's custom Marvel labels to your submission for qualifying books, which would be a peculiar choice, but might work with the recent Princess Power comics from Heroes Reborn. And to make sure to write GG on the side of the packages that get sent in. And once books are signed, they will start an expedited CGC grading process, which given demand issues right now, might be a blessing. CGC is a sponsor of Bleeding Cool but the had no editorial input or influence on this article.