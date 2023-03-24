Charles Quinlan's Volton in Cyclone Comics #1, up for Auction Charles Quinlan worked on characters such as Blue Beetle and Cat-Man, but static electricity-powered Volton deserves a footnote in his career

There were a lot of strange superheroes created during the Golden Age of comic books, but Volton might be in a class all his own. Volton was apparently the creation of Charles Quinlan, perhaps in collaboration with Cyclone Comics series editor Worth Carnahan. A distinctive stylist who is also known for some unusual and inventive stories, Quinlan is best remembered for his stint on Cat-Man Comics and the Holyoke period of Blue Beetle. But Volton might be his most unusual work of all. The hero was the result of a brilliant young scientist inventing a small device that could harness the forces of static electricity in the human body — in other words, every child's superheroic playtime dream. The debut of one of the most bizarre superheroes of the Golden Age or any other era, there's a Cyclone Comics #1 (Bilbara, 1940) Condition: Apparent GD/VG up for auction in the 2023 March 26-28 Sunday, Monday & Tuesday Comic Books Select Auction #122313 from Heritage Auctions.

Cyclone Comics was the only actual comic book title published by Bilbara Publishing Co., a company launched around 1937 alongside better-known publisher Ideal Publishing Co by former Fawcett Publications executive William M. Cotton. Bilbara and Ideal eventually came to publish a number of film industry magazines including Movie Life, Movie Stars Parade, and Personal Romances among others. Bilbara also published a humor/satire magazine that included gag cartoon art called Peek Magazine. The company had acquired three non-comics titles from Ultem Publications, which is historically important to comics for publishing titles such as Funny Pages and Funny Picture Stories. Cyclone Comics editor Worth Carnahan was apparently a family friend of William M. Cotton and his wife.

Between Quinlan and the work of Carnahan himself, the short-lived Cyclone Comics is an underappreciated bit of Golden Age comic book history.

