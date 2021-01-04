Charles Soule's Daredevil Gets A Marvel Comics Omnibus

Marvel Omnibus time! The Uncanny Omar has been running more YouTube scoops directly from Marvel VP – Sales, David Gabriel. Including the previously-unannounced latest in Marvel's Omnibus line and a reprint.

No not the Captain Britain Omnibus, David Gabriel announced a reprint of the Dave Thorpe/Alan Moore/Alan Davis Omnibus already, apparently.

We also learned of a reprint of the Todd McFarlane Spider-Man Omnibus, reprinting his solo run on the adjectiveless Spider-Man title that currently goes new on Amazon for a lot more.

But new for this video, the news that Charles Soule's Daredevil would be released in Omnibus form. Soule wrote the series from Vol 5 #1-28, and then the legacy numbers #595-#612 from December 2015 to November 2018, with a total of 45 issues, including art from Ron Garney, Mike Henderson, Goran Sudzaka, Phil Noto, Dan Panosian, Stefano Landini and more.

And here's a look at how the Spider-Man and Captain Britain Omnibuses were:

Spider-Man by Todd McFarlane Omnibus Hardcover Todd McFarlane became a superstar illustrating the Amazing Spider-Man, but he changed the industry forever with his next project: the "adjectiveless" solo title SPIDER-MAN! Taking on both writing and art duties, McFarlane ushered Peter Parker into a gritty new era – and it began with Torment! When blood washes the Big Apple's streets, the webslinger heads into the sewers to stop the homicidal rampage of the Lizard. But what is driving his old friend and foe? Plus, in the ultimate Nineties team-up, Spidey joins X-Force to battle the unstoppable Juggernaut! COLLECTING: SPIDER-MAN (1990) 1-14, 16; X-FORCE (1991) 4 You will want to be quick, we heard that the X-Men Omnibus volumes out from Marvel this week are already out-of-print… Captain Britain Omnibus: Classic Costume Cover One of the Marvel Universe's most staggering sagas from two of Britain's most remarkable writers, reprinted in total for the first time! Captain Britain fights to save a universe…and fails! But a single reality is small change in the game Merlyn's playing against Mad Jim Jaspers, who's rewriting reality so he's the center of the universe! Worlds collide, heroes and villains die, and Captain Britain's beside himself – except when he's fighting himself…to the death! Featuring the first appearances of the metamorphic Meggan, Opal Luna Saturnyne, the Captain Britain Corps, and more! Plus: Psylocke joins the X-Men, and the X-Men join Captain Britain on a cosmic quest into the secrets of life and death! The fiendish Fury, the horrific Horde, and the malevolent Mojo are only a few of the adversaries who await within! Also guest-starring the New Mutants and Captain America! Collects Marvel Super-Heroes (UK) #377-388, The Daredevils (UK) #1-11, Captain America #305-306, Mighty World of Marv