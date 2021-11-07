Cheech and Chong Present Star Wars: The High Republic #11 Preview

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. It's getting late, but we still have a few more previews left to cover. Next up is Cheech and Chong Present Star Wars: The High Republic #11, a comic in which… what's that? It doesn't have anything to do with Cheech and Chong? Well why the hell not?! Okay, fine, check out the preview below, but know that this could have been so much better if Marvel had any guts.

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #11

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY JAN DUURSEMA

THE HUNT FOR LOURNA DEE CONTINUES!

• The NIHIL have unleashed a nameless terror against the Jedi. MARSHAL AVAR KRISS is more determined than ever to bring LOURNA DEE to justice, but does STELLAN GIOS and the JEDI COUNCIL agree?

• As KEEVE TRENNIS struggles with what she experienced on the Nihil base, the Jedi prepare for war.

• PLUS, the truth about SSKEER is finally revealed – but what does it mean for his future?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

