Chilling Adventures of Salem #1 Preview: Animal Cruelty

Crime in Greendale is way up as Salem is attacked on the street by a gang of pets gone bad in this preview of Chilling Adventures of Salem #1. Check out the preview below.

CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SALEM #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

AUG221167

AUG221168 – CHILLING ADV OF SALEM ONE SHOT CVR B FRANCAVILLA – $3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Dan Schoening

Salem the Cat has always been known as Sabrina's familiar, but what happens when Sabrina's not around to protect him (or, as is more the case, when he doesn't have to protect her)? This special one-shot explores a different side of Salem's life, one in which he acts as an anti-hero enacting vigilante justice on those who hurt others like him… animals, in a horror story that's equal parts Pet Sematary and Hereditary.

In Shops: 10/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

