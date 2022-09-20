Chilling Adventures Presents: Weirder Mysteries #1 Preview

Aliens come to Riverdale in one of the stories in this preview of Chilling Adventures Presents: Weirder Mysteries #1. Check out the preview below.
CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS: WEIRDER MYSTERIES #1
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
JUL221176
JUL221177 – CHILLING ADV WEIRDER MYSTERIES CVR B LEA – $3.99
(W) Ron Robbins, Joanne Starer, Frank Tieri (A) Ryan Jampole, Juan Bobillo, Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Adam Gorham
Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-shot anthology that's equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror. *
In Shops: 9/21/2022
SRP: $3.99
