Chilling Adventures Presents: Weirder Mysteries #1 Preview

Aliens come to Riverdale in one of the stories in this preview of Chilling Adventures Presents: Weirder Mysteries #1. Check out the preview below.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS: WEIRDER MYSTERIES #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JUL221176

JUL221177 – CHILLING ADV WEIRDER MYSTERIES CVR B LEA – $3.99

(W) Ron Robbins, Joanne Starer, Frank Tieri (A) Ryan Jampole, Juan Bobillo, Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Adam Gorham

Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-shot anthology that's equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror. *

In Shops: 9/21/2022

SRP: $3.99

