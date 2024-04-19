Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: chip zdarsky, public domain, Rachael Stott

Chip Zdarsky Jumps From Public Domain to The Domain with Rachael Stott

The comic book series Public Domain by Chip Zdarsky is getting a comic-within-a-comic spin-off with Rachael Stott, as The Domain.

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky introduces The Domain #1, a spin-off from Public Domain.

Partnering with Rachael Stott, they expand the comic-within-a-comic concept.

The Domain showcases friends gaining powers from an alien crash.

Public Domain #6 to continue the series, featuring a mysterious new character.

The comic book series Public Domain by Chip Zdarsky, launched on Substack and published in print by Image Comics tells the story of one Syd Dallas and his famuly at Dallas Comics recreating a classic character for the modern age, known as The Domain. Well, in July 2024, as seen in the just-released Image Comics solicitations, with his Sex Criminals: Sexual Gary artist Rachael Stott, he is going to make that story-within-a-story real with The Domain #1, showing just what the comic-within-a-comic will look like. That will also be published alongside Public Domain #6 by Chip, starting a new storyline. Here are the solicits and a preview for both issues.

DOMAIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A RACHAEL STOTT

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Rachael Stott

MINISERIES PREMIERE When three best friends discover a crashed UFO, they also discover technology that gives them incredible abilities! But there's a catch: only one of them can use the powers at a time! Can their friendship survive the power's temptation?

In the pages of Image's Eisner-winning series, PUBLIC DOMAIN, Syd Dallas and the team at Dallas Comics reimagine their classic character THE DOMAIN for a new audience, and…this is that comic!

This special series, written by** CHIP ZDARSKY** (Batman,** NEWBURN**) with amazing art by RACHAEL STOTT (Fantastic Four, Dr. Who) and EREN ANGIOLINI (Justice League: Last Ride) is a classic superhero story for those coming in fresh, and a fun meta story for readers of PUBLIC DOMAIN! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

PUBLIC DOMAIN #6 (MR)

(W/A/CA) Chip Zdarsky

NEW STORY ARC

The hit Image series that won the Eisner for BEST NEW SERIES is back! Can it now win BEST SERIES? Probably not! That's a really competitive category! DALLAS COMICS is up and running! But can Syd put aside his feelings and make a DOMAIN comic for a new generation before Jerry Jasper and Singular Comics beat him to it? And who is the mysterious British hunk, CARTER DUSK? Nobody knows, but it's his first appearance, so you better buy this issue and get it graded just in case!

CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, NEWBURN) is back, writing and illustrating his fun and heartfelt examination of the comic book industry and (Vin Diesel voice) family! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/3/2024

