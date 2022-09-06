Chip Zdarsky & Leonardo Romero To Tell Batman: Zur-En-Arrh Year One

Today's Batman #127 sees both Batman and his back-up personality Zur-En-Arrh fighting off Failsafe, as well as fighting each other. But in Batman #128, and as teased in the solicit for Batman #128, chip Zdarskuy and Leonardo Romero will be using the back-up strip currently telling a Catwoman/Penguin story for Zur-En-Arrh Year One.

The Batman of Zur-En-Arrh was originally created in the sixties as an alien who decided to become a Batman for their own planet. But when revived by Grant Morrison and Tony S Daniel in the noughties in Batman RIP, Zur-En-Arrh is revealed as a personality created by Bruce Wayne in the event he was ever mentally compromised. More violent than Batman, his costume made out of red, yellow, and purple rags referenced the one from the sixties character. And now, it emerges that this personality was the one who created Failsafe. Will we learn that story in Zur-En=Arrh Year One? Odds are good…

BATMAN #128 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe has taken his family, his allies, and now his city…Broken and beaten, Batman retreats to the last place on Earth he can hide…but nothing can truly hide from Failsafe! In the backup…Batman has prepared his mind for anything, or so he thought. We go back to his early days and a chilling case that led to…Failsafe!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/4/2022 BATMAN #129 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Failsafe has countered every move Batman and the Justice League have attempted. Is the Dark Knight out of options on…Earth? The bestselling Failsafe arc continues! In the back-up, we travel back to the early years of the Dark Knight Detective, revisiting his most psychedelic/mind-breaking period and the dawn of his backup protection system…ZUR-EN-ARRH!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/1/2022 BATMAN #130 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Leonardo Romero (CA) Jorge Jimenez

The final chapter in the Failsafe arc reaches its brutal and stunning conclusion! Batman has one desperate, final option…will he walk away from it? The answer will shock you! The early days of the Dark Knight and his relationship with Zur-En-Arrh continues!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/6/2022