Chris Bachalo's Something Is Killing The Children #0 Cover For FOC

Chris Bachalo's cover to Something Is Killing The Children #0 cover, as the prequel launch is delayed until November.

You have to be careful when Chris Bachalo draws a cover. Sometimes, you get an entire franchise spinning out of it, like with Gwenpool. I am not saying that this is going to happen with the prequel Something Is Killing The Children #0 cover, just revealed.

Originally planned for September, Something Is Killing The Children #0 has now been delayed to the 6th of November. So, remember, remember.

It's been five years since the debut of Something is Killing the Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera. Forty issues since Erica Slaughter arrived in Archer's Peak jumped off the shelves. Now, in September, we are going to step back with Something is Killing the Children #0, also by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera.

"It's a real thrill to be going back to the very beginning, and telling a story that I never thought I'd be able to tell," said writer and co-creator James Tynion IV. "Something is Killing the Children #0 is going to be one to remember, a comic worthy of a fifth anniversary!"b"We have devoted most of the year to telling Erica's earliest stories," said artist and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera. "With issue zero, we complete the tour." "Five years ago, Erica Slaughter emerged from the woods, bloody and battle-worn, to change the comics landscape forever," said longtime series editor Eric Harburn. "This is a story of that battle–and I guarantee you are not ready for what James, Werther, Miquel, and AndWorld have in store.

"When the children of Archer's Peak begin to go missing, everything seems hopeless. Most children never return, but the ones that do have terrible stories—impossible stories of terrifying creatures that live in the shadows. Their only hope of finding and eliminating the threat is the arrival of a mysterious stranger, one who believes the children and claims to see what they can see. Her name is Erica Slaughter. She kills monsters. That is all she does, and she bears the cost because it MUST be done. This crucial mission in Erica's past details the brutal hunt preceding her arrival in Archer's Peak. It ends with Erica walking out of the woods to meet a little girl waiting by a red wagon–now James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera take you back to where it begins."

Something Is Killing The Children #0, the first such zero issue for any Boom original series, features main cover art by series artist and co-creator Werther Dell'Edera, and variant covers by Jenny Frison, Dan Mora, Jeff Dekal, Jae Lee, and more. Such as Chris Bachalo. And while we are at it, here is the 1:200 tiered variant cover by Sean Murphy.

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #0 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

JUL240018

(W) James Tynion Iv (A/CA) Werther Dell'Edera

It's been 5 years since the smash hit Eisner-winning series Something is Killing the Children changed the world of comics; now, 40 issues later, a new chapter from the past is revealed. Witness this crucial untold story within the vast Slaughterverse, detailing the mission preceding the fateful Archer's Peak Saga, where the entire story began. The Eisner and GLAAD award-winning team of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera invite fans into this intimate untold chapter of the monster hunter that sliced her way into the hearts of readers everywhere, along with the celebratory Something Is Killing The Children cover month celebrating the franchise's 5th anniversary.In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $4.99

And the standard cover by Werther Dell'Edera…

