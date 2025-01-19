Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: chris claremont, kitty pryde, wolverine

Chris Claremont Is Writing New Kitty Pryde And Wolverine For Marvel

Chris Claremont is writing new Kitty Pryde And Wolverine... or, rather, Wolverine And Kitty Pryde, for Marvel Comics

Article Summary Chris Claremont returns to Marvel to write Wolverine & Kitty Pryde series for avid fans.

Claremont, co-creator of Kitty Pryde, crafts new tales celebrating the X-Men character's legacy.

Tom Brevoort confirms the exciting collaboration for Kitty Pryde's upcoming adventure.

Original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine series gave her Shadowcat name, a fan-favorite identity.

I wonder sometimes if Marvel SVP, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort times the difference between him posting something on Substack and me cutting and pasting it for Bleeding Cool? Has a chart up somewhere, noting how it changes week by week. and concoct some correlation between them? Well, in this case, it was the nature of the story in the column that drove the speed. This can't wait until the morning. Because when a reader Dylan D asked Brevoort, "2025 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the seminal GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1. Do you have any plans to celebrate the anniversary, and if so, do they involve Chris Claremont?", Tom Brevoort replied, "Yes we do, Dylan, though I don't know that Chris will be involved. He is, though, writing a WOLVERINE & KITTY PRYDE limited series at this very moment."

Chris Claremont, co-creator of Kitty Pryde with John Byrne in Uncanny X-Men, has become very attached to the character over the decades, and while he is an exclusive Marvel Comics writer, he doesn't get asked to write that much from Marvel these days. So, for Claremont fans, this is a real treat. Especially given the love for Claremont's original Kitty Pryde And Wolverine mini-series drawn by Al Milgrom – whose Spider-Man cover art just sold for a million dollars last week.

The original Kitty Pryde and Wolverine six-issue limited series was published by Marvel Comics in 1984 and 1985 and told a Japanese adventure between two of the most popular X-Men of the time, Kitty Pryde and Wolverine. Milgrom says that the mini-series was powered Wolverine being the "hottest property around", Kitty Pryde being "Chris' baby", and Claremont wanting to develop the character further. And Milgrom really, really wanting a chance to work with Claremont. The series also gave her the name Shadowcat, which she has used more than any other.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!