Christmas with The Joker in Batman Catwoman #6 [Preview]

Batman Catwoman #6 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we finally learn how The Joker spends the holidays. And who wouldn't want to spend Christmastime with a murderous psychopath like The Joker? For one thing, he's already dressed festively. And did you know he enjoys decorating the tree? Check out the preview below.
BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12)
DC Comics
0321DC042
0321DC043 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) CVR B JIM LEE & SCOTT WILLIAMS VAR (MR) – $4.99
0321DC044 – BATMAN CATWOMAN #6 (OF 12) CVR C TRAVIS CHAREST VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Clay Mann
As mysteries deepen, so do resentments. Throughout her life, Catwoman's actions have caused many close to her to doubt her motivations. Bruce Wayne, Phantasm, and now her daughter have all had their suspicions about her deals with The Joker. And when she killed the old clown, did it trigger this feline's ninth life? Or maybe it was really over all those years ago, the first time Phantasm drew her blood and Batman had to face a harsh truth. There are big revelations waiting to be found here at the halfway point in Tom King and Clay Mann's final word on the Bat/Cat romance!
In Shops: 8/17/2021
SRP: $4.99
