Christopher Cantwell Writes New Buffy Spin-Off Comic, Angel, In 2022

Boom Studios is to publish a new Angel comic book series as part of their Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot line of comics. The eight-issue comic book series will be written by current Iron Man comic writer, and producer and director of AMC's Halt and Catch Fire Christopher Cantwell and regular Boom artist Daniel Bayliss of WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, Labyrinth: Coronation, colourist Patricio Delpeche of Origins, and letterer Becca Carey as… Detective Angel.

Welcome to Detective TV, starring Angel and his co-star—Cordelia! But wait, Angel isn't just a celebrity? Nope, he leads a double life… as a real monster hunter for Angel Investigations! Sometimes, though, this double life can get his friends into trouble, and as Wesley recovers from a horrific curse, Angel stumbles into a series of supernatural events which lead to him getting sucked into an unexpected and mysterious world. He soon faces a terrifying enemy, who sees him as a threat

"I love writing character ensemble stories, stories about seemingly random individuals who suddenly find themselves trapped in the orbits of others. Angel has one of the best ensembles to ever grace the TV screen, and theirs is a story about a family of choice," said Cantwell. "When BOOM! approached me, I leaped at the chance to honor and celebrate the original series in a fresh way, pulling on some loose threads and weaving new ones. It takes all the characters and plays 52 card pick-up with them, reshuffling their roles and identities into a literal alternate universe that LOOKS and FEELS like Angel, but is also something else entirely."

Christopher Cantwell's other comics credits include Regarding the Matter of Oswald's Body with Boom Studios, The United States of Captain America and Doctor Doom for Marvel Entertainment, The Blue Flame from Vault Comics, and She Could Fly and Everything for Dark Horse's Berger Books. As well as Halt and Catch Fire he also served as an executive producer on the first season of the upcoming TV adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's Paper Girls, coming soon to Amazon Prime.

"I love what BOOM! Studios has done with this series and especially what our incredible writer Chris Cantwell is doing with this story! Here you will see all of our favorite characters in a slightly different reality and yet they all maintain their core and humor in a story that is highly entertaining and with unexpected turns," said Bayliss. "This has given me the opportunity as an artist to represent great action scenes, creepy creatures and demons, but what I love the most is that Chris also goes a little deeper with the characters and the interactions between them, with more personal situations with which we can relate more closely with the characters. For me, these are the heart and soul of the series, and they have been my favorite scenes when putting ink on the page."

Daniel Bayliss is a Mexican cartoonist, illustrator and co-creator of Moonhead Press. He has worked on titles such as WWE The New Day: The Power of Positivity, Big Trouble in Little China/Escape from New York, Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Coronation, Jim Henson's The Storyteller: Dragons, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as well as on original series Translucid and Kennel Block Blues for Boom Studios. He was nominated for The Russ Manning Award in 2016.

"Angel has always been a contradiction of good vs. evil, spotlight vs. shadows, and tortured past vs. redemptive future, which is what makes Chris and Daniel's take on this version of the iconic vampire so delightful as they imagine a universe where Angel's identities and worlds collide," said Sierra Hahn, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. "It's all magical hijinks, mysterious Big Bads, and tons of secrets in this fresh new take on the characters you know and love from Angel."

