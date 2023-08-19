Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: christopher golden, mike mignola, Mortal Terror

Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon & Peter Bergting Bring Mortal Terror!

Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon, and Peter Bergting reunite for the new horror comic series Mortal Terror! from Dark Horse Comics.

Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon, and Peter Bergting, the creative team behind last Christmas' illustrated prose horror novella Festival, reunite for the new horror comic series Mortal Terror! Golden and Lebbon will write the series with art by Bergting, colors by Chris O'Halloran, and letters by Clem Robins. Mortal Terror #1 will also feature a variant cover by Mike Mignola and will be published by Dark Horse on the 22nd of November. But what's it all about?

"Vampires Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray live in underground London, trying to keep the undead city safe from the rumored mortals above who seek to give them life, only to kill them. But when the authorities refuse to believe mortals, let alone the mysterious Count Dracula, are anything more than myth, they are on their own to keep their city eternally dead."

And how about some quotes for the creators?

