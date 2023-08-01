Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: city boy, greg pak, minkyu jung

City Boy Hears What Superman Has To Say – To Be Fair He Has No Choice

City Boy is Gotham's new city talking/manipulation superhero. But is it too much? Maybe someone with super-hearing might be able to empathise?

City Boy is Gotham's new superhero for DC Comics, with the city talking/manipulation powers of Jack Hawksmoor but from a more mystical origin, boosted by Lazarus Island's volcanic juices. Abandoned by his mother to a grandfather no longer with us, it's a twist on the poor orphan boy tope of Batman, Superman, Spider-Man, Robin and the like. With powers granted by a scientific experiment gone wrong, he's not entirely coping with Metropolis right now. Maybe someone with super-hearing might be able to empathise?

Superman certainly has experience with being a little out of control when it comes to this wort of thing.

Clever trick by Byrne to have speech balloons from across DC Comics being published that month… so yes, Superman this month, Nightwing to come. Maybe he can teach City Boy how to best show off his glutes? I'm sure Dick Grayson has other skills too… and then, Ant-Man and Swamp Thing? We have The Green, The Red and The Grey… is a Smog Black coming?

CITY BOY #3 (OF 6) CVR A MINKYU JUNG

(W) Greg Pak (A/CA) Minkyu Jung

After barely fighting off Intergang with the help of Metropolis, the city itself in the form of a dragon avatar, City Boy realizes the more he taps into his powers, the louder it is inside his head…hearing and feeling everything about the city and its history all at once, nonstop. So, he goes to ask for help from someone else who hears all of Metropolis all the time: Superman! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 08/01/2023

CITY BOY #4 (OF 6) CVR A MINKYU JUNG

(W) Greg Pak (A/CA) Minkyu Jung

GUEST-STARRING NIGHTWING! Nightwing isn't sure whether City Boy is the sort of person who will use his superpowers for good, but he knows he needs City Boy's help to track down a criminal in Bludhaven, so he might just take that chance. Meanwhile, something is causing City Boy's powers to burst out of control, and he is able to accidentally see events that took place in certain parts of the city dating back hundreds of years…all before he passes out. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/5/2023

CITY BOY #5 (OF 6) CVR A MINKYU JUNG

(W) Greg Pak (A/CA) Minkyu Jung

Follow City Boy as he discovers a mysterious power that allows him to control ants. But such power disturbs the natural order of the Green…and when none other than Swamp Thing appears, the two quickly clash with their contrasting powers. As they face off, a startling revelation is made…and Cameron gets a better understanding of where his City Boy powers originate from. Don't miss out on this action-packed tale of elemental forces! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/3/2023

