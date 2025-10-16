Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: Clasus Daniel Herrmann, Pink Monsters

Claus Daniel Herrmann's Pink Monsters From Oni In Time For Pride 2026

Claus Daniel Herrmann's Pink Monsters will be published in English from Oni Press in time for Pride 2026

Article Summary Pink Monsters by Claus Daniel Herrmann launches from Oni Press in English for Pride Month 2026.

The story follows Frank, a gay teen coping with his father's illness and manipulative influences.

Addresses self-discovery, critical thinking, and resisting harmful authority in LGBTQ+ youth lives.

A finalist for the Berthold Leibinger Comic Book Prize, it's recommended for fans of Fun Home.

The US debut of German comics creator Claus Daniel Herrmann will be Pink Monsters, from Oni Press in May 2026, ahead of Pride.

"Pink Monsters follows Frank, a fourteen-year-old in the midst of puberty who is slowly but surely realizing that he is gay. Despite his shyness, he is popular at school because of his talent for drawing: All the cool boys want an original drawing of his monsters to hang in their rooms. Meanwhile, Frank's father is suffering from depression. His illness is so serious that Frank's mother gives up on traditional medicine and contacts an esoteric healer named Thea. The charismatic woman not only gives his parents new hope, but the emotionally insecure Frank also finds security in Thea's "secret knowledge." But when she blames Frank's drawings for his father's illness and later makes him feel guilty about his sexual orientation, Frank must jeopardize his relationship with his parents in order to truly become himself.

"Access to one's own feelings and the ability to think critically are key to self-determination—especially in a world where fellow human beings advocate for unverifiable beliefs and use them to recklessly tear down personal boundaries. I hope my readers, whether they are young adults themselves or already responsible for younger ones, will find an impressive example of this in my story," said creator Claus Daniel Herrmann.

"Claus Daniel Herrmann has crafted a touching and timely story about how people in positions of false authority who think they know better can use their influence to manipulate others and make them feel less than," said Managing Editor Christopher Cerasi. "Pink Monsters navigates these heavy emotional themes through the lens of a young man who ultimately decides to stand up for himself and his identity and finds acceptance and friendship on the other side."

Pink Monsters was a finalist for the Berthold Leibinger Comic Book Prize and is being pitched in the vein of Fun Home and Lighter Than My Shadow. Claus Daniel Herrmann is a freelance designer, animator, illustrator, photographer, and comic artist. His comic story "In Our Garden" was published by Jaja Verlag. Herrmann was one of the finalists for the Berthold Leibinger Comic Book Prize for Pink Monsters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!