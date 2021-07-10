Cleaning Up Krakoa's Messes in Way of X #4 [Preview]

Way of X #4 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and though the Hellfire Gala crossover event may be over, there's still a lot of fallout to be dealt with. And no, we're not just talking about the Trial of Magneto. There's also the fact that terraforming a planet has apparently wreaked havoc on the solar system. Will Nightcrawler and pals clean up the mess? Or will they deny that mutant-made climate change even exists? To be fair, it's hard to trust the science when the scientists are people like Mister Sinister or The Beast. Hey Dr. Fauci, eat your heart out! Way of X #4 is in stores Wednesday. Check out a preview of the issue below.

WAY OF X #4

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

KILL NO MAN!

(BUT SOME EXCEPTIONS MAY APPLY)

• Nightcrawler must act fast to avoid catastrophe as the laws of Krakoa (and physics) are tested to their limits.

• Also: a nice family bonding sesh with no violent repercussions.

• Just kidding. This is Xavier vs. Legion in a boozed-up Tiki bar, with the sanity of mutantkind at stake.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/14/2021

SRP: $3.99