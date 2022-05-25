Co-Founder Of CBCS Steve Borock Quits To Join MyComicShop

Steve Borock, is the co-founder and Head Grader of comic book grading company CBCS. Or rather, he was. Borock ended his employment with CBCS at the end of last week, after accepting a new role at MyComicShop as Senior Consignment Director.

Conan Saunders, the President of Lone Star Comics and MyComicShop, after taking over from his father Buddy Saunders, stated "We are very excited to have Steve join us! We count ourselves among the many fans and customers of CBCS's grading services, and have enjoyed seeing CBCS grow from the new kid on the block to one of the two foremost grading services for comics. Steve leads by example, and the integrity and focus on quality that he displayed at CBCS are just two of the reasons why we feel so fortunate to have him join our team. I'm sorry to be taking him away from CBCS, but I know that CBCS remains in very capable hands with West Stephan and his stellar grading team as well as their partners at Beckett."

Steve Borock stated himself has this to say: "I am excited to start this next step in my career working alongside my friends Conan and Buddy Saunders and the rest of the very capable team at MyComicShop! The fanboy in me is overwhelmed by this opportunity! Not only will I be helping collectors and dealers get top dollar for their prized comic books, but I get to work with Buddy and Conan to grow the one-of-a-kind company they've built!"

Steve Borock worked at Bleeding Cool sponsor CGC, before setting up CBCS, and also worked as senior consignment director at Bleeding Cool other sponsor Heritage Auctions. At MyComicShop.com, Steve will promote the shop and its selling services, and will work alongside current consignment employee Este Bagato.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cbc, cbcs, heritage, mycomicshop