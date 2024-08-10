Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: auction, colleen doran, neil gaiman, sandman, troll bridge

Colleen Doran & Neil Gaiman's Troll Bridge Art Unidentified at Auction

Original Artwork of the Splash Page Opening Page of Colleen Doran and Neil Gaiman's Troll Bridge Unidentified at Auction.

Currently going for $230 on Heritage Art Auctions is this unidentified piece of art by Colleen Doran. Listed as "Colleen Doran – Lovely Illustration Original Art (undated). The detail and shading on this piece, coupled with the intense eyes that draw you in, perfectly exemplify why Colleen Doran is a masterful artist. She has many fans from her long-running self-published A Distant Soil, her work on DC's Legion of Super-Heroes, and the VERTIGO Sandman series. Created in pure graphite on bright white 11" x 17" illustration board. It is personalized and signed in the lower margin. In Excellent condition."

On her Substack newsletter, Colleen Doran points out that this may be a bargain for a collector of a certain bent. "Someone didn't know what they were listing at Heritage Auctions, so no one has spotted this splash page art from Neil Gaiman's TROLL BRIDGE, and that being the case, you might get it at a bargain price. I am not the seller." And on the preview of the Troll Bridge graphic novel published in 2016, by Dark Horse Comics. you can see that this is, indeed, the opening splash page.

And as to this illustration also being auctioned, currently at $52, "Colleen Doran – Sandman Illustration Original Art (c. 2019). A mysterious Sandman-related illustration by award-winning artist Colleen Doran. The art is a fairly disturbing image of Despair holding a mirror, with possibly Delirium and another unidentified character, rendered in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image size of 8" x 8". Signed by Doran and in Excellent condition."

Colleen Doran reveals that it is "an illustration I did for the SANDMAN audiobook promotion for Instagram and Audible. Despair. The audible promotion was interesting as fans were asked to send in their dreams/nightmares for artists to draw and this was one of several interpretations I did – along with many other artists – for the project." If anyone is interested, you have a few days left yo make your interest clear… in a very financial fashion. Heritage Auctions do sponsor Bleeding Cool, but had no input into, or knowledge of, this article.

