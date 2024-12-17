Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: gofundme, Matthew Clark

Comic Book Creator Matthew Clark Starts Fundraiser After Heart Bypass

Comic book creator Matthew Clark sees his gamily start a fundraiser after his triple heart bypass.

Matthew Clark, is the comic book artist on titles such as Doom Patrol. Outsiders, Superman, Wonder Woman, Inhumans, Harbinger, Ghost Rider, Shaft, Threshold and Injustice, and is the co-creator of Felon, Life & Death In Paradise, and Pantheon. He recently underwent a triple bypass surgery that has left him unable to work for several months. As a result, his family have launched a GofundMe to help with his costs.

"Matthew is not only a talented artist and a devoted cat dad but also one of the nicest, kindest people you will ever meet. Recently, he underwent a triple bypass surgery, a life-saving procedure that has left him unable to work for several months while he recovers. During this critical time, Matthew needs our support to manage his basic living expenses, including rent, utilities, and groceries. As an artist, his work requires dedication and focus, but his health and recovery must come first right now. Without income, it's a challenging road ahead. Every dollar raised will go directly towards ensuring Matthew can stay in his home, care for his beloved cat, and have the nourishment and stability he needs to heal fully. Your contribution will help him recover without the stress of financial uncertainty. Matthew has always shared his creativity and kindness with others. Now it's our turn to give back. Together, we can help him get back on his feet and back to doing what he loves most."

Matthew Clark's sister Renee added more information.

"Matthew had a bit of a blood pressure problem for over an hour last night but the nurses were on top of it. They made sure he was okay but had to be put back on oxygen for the night. The PT took a bit out of him and he slept for 12 hours. He does breathing exercises (like what the Mercury Astronauts had to do) He has a case worker and social works stopping by to gather information about his living situation and other issues regarding his release. Matthew's building is old and does not have a elevator and is on the 2nd floor. So things are up in the air for the time being. He might have to stay someplace during his recovery (preferably pet friendly so Barry his cat can come and give aid in my brothers recovery) The workers are also helping with the everyday things he will need like a shower chair and walker etc. Thanks everyone for your support. It means a lot to us. Matthew is still up at OHSU, stop by and visit. He promises to send photo update next time possible of his sexy scar."

Matthew Clark has received donations from the likes of Jim Valentino, Steve Lieber, Nicola Scott, Arthur Adams, Lee Weeks, Yanick Paquette, Pete Woods, Alex Segura and more, and has raised. At time of writing, it has raised $11,025 against a goal of

$14,000 from 134 donations.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!