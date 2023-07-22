Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Ahsoka, coronavirus, sdcc

Comic-Con, Coronavirus And Cosplaying As Ahsoka

Comic book writer Jody Houser is attending San Diego Comic-Con to promote her work for publishers such as Marvel Comics, Titan Comics, Dark Horse and IDW on Star Wars, Doctor Who, Critical Role, Stranger Things, Dungeons & Dragons and more. But she had a brief story about Comic-Con in the year of 2023 and some comic book creators to share it with, on Twitter.

Jody Houser: A friend @ SDCC is now COVID+ because a roommate wasn't honest about symptoms. Now friend is stranded in the wrong state & other friends who may have been exposed have to buy tests/change plans/leave the show early. The roommate is at the show today, even after a positive test. Erica Henderson: The F-CK Chris Burnham: Fuuuuu-k that! They're out there intentionally endangering lives! Name and shame! Karli!: Honestly name and shame because that roommate has possibly contributed to permanently disabling people. That's so terrible. Sending love to your friends Jody Houser: I don't know them or their name…. The roommate who is patient zero isn't someone I know, but I understand they are in full Ahsoka cosplay today. So beware I guess Taurin Clarke: Every single time I think "I'm gonna finally go to a con!" I hear a story or five like this. People are selfish and ridiculous. Chris Anderson: That is insane. Really gives you hope that humanity is going in the right direction, huh? Ivy Noelle: Oh cool!!!! Love that for those of us who are stuck here for 7+ hours because it's our job BettyBoo: This is why I didn't go this year even though I'm a San Diego resident and I do cosplay lol

Stay safe out there folks, or at least as safe as you can. And do, please, consider the needs of others at Comic-Con.

