Posted in: Comics | Tagged: , ,

Comic-Con, Coronavirus And Cosplaying As Ahsoka

Comics writer Jody Houser is attending San Diego Comic-Con to promote her work for publishers such as Marvel, Titan, Dark Horse and IDW,

Published
by
|
Comments

Comic book writer Jody Houser is attending San Diego Comic-Con to promote her work for publishers such as Marvel Comics, Titan Comics, Dark Horse and IDW on Star Wars, Doctor Who, Critical Role, Stranger Things, Dungeons & Dragons and more. But she had a brief story about Comic-Con in the year of 2023 and some comic book creators to share it with, on Twitter.

Comic-Con, Coronavirus And Cosplaying As Ahsoka
Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm's STAR WARS: AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. ©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.

Jody Houser: A friend @ SDCC is now COVID+ because a roommate wasn't honest about symptoms. Now friend is stranded in the wrong state & other friends who may have been exposed have to buy tests/change plans/leave the show early. The roommate is at the show today, even after a positive test.

Erica Henderson: The F-CK

Chris Burnham: Fuuuuu-k that! They're out there intentionally endangering lives! Name and shame!

Karli!: Honestly name and shame because that roommate has possibly contributed to permanently disabling people. That's so terrible. Sending love to your friends

Jody Houser:  I don't know them or their name…. The roommate who is patient zero isn't someone I know, but I understand they are in full Ahsoka cosplay today. So beware I guess

Taurin Clarke: Every single time I think "I'm gonna finally go to a con!" I hear a story or five like this. People are selfish and ridiculous.

Chris Anderson: That is insane. Really gives you hope that humanity is going in the right direction, huh?

Ivy Noelle: Oh cool!!!! Love that for those of us who are stuck here for 7+ hours because it's our job

BettyBoo: This is why I didn't go this year even though I'm a San Diego resident and I do cosplay lol

Stay safe out there folks, or at least as safe as you can. And do, please, consider the needs of others at Comic-Con.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.