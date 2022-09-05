Comic Creators React To… Liz Truss, The New British Prime Minister

Well, comic book creator folk certainly seem to be united in one thing… not liking former Foreign Secretary Liz Truss MP, just voted in by the Conservative & Unionist Party as their new leader, beating out former Chancellor Of The Exchequer Rishi Sunak MP. And as a result, Liz Truss is the the Prime Minister of Great Britain And Northern Ireland, replacing Boris Johnson MP. That's how we do things over here, like it or not. It has been quite the journey for Liz Truss, she began as a Liberal Democrat committed to drugs legalisation and abolishing the monarchy. And now she has got to go to visit the Queen to be appointed Prime Minister. I drew a couple of cartoons to celebrate the moment, recalling the time as Foreign Secretary she did a Thatcher impersonation in a tank.

Chuck Satterlee: Asking my British friends… I know nothing of your new PM. Is she an improvement or are we back to Boris-level bufoonary? David Macho: OOOOOOOOF… Liz Truss will be Britain's next prime minister after winning Conservative Party leadership contest Jamie Delano:Truss there offering more deliveries than Amazon and DHL combined… Kieron Gillen: The most disappointing leader to result from endless political turmoil since Bran Stark. At least he understood Winter Is Coming. Rob Williams:Liz Truss will now drive to Balmoral to meet the Queen.

David Leach: All hail our glorious new leader Truss of the Duh-boris-viles. Alan Cowsill: Prime Minister Liz Truss… sure everything will be alright now… John Reppion: New Prime Minister is sh-t, aren't they? Rufus Dayglo: Now would be a good time to rise up & start a revolution Britain…. The @Conservatives

must be stopped by any means necessary. The Tories are fascists, liars, thieves. They're ruining our home, the NHS, endangering vulnerable people, & destroying democracy. They are a plague. Abraham Reismann: Liz Truss becoming PM… idk, seems bad Andy Oliver:If Liz Truss can become Prime Minister then there's every chance I will one day lead out the England team to World Cup victory. Nick Gonzo:It will be fun to see what the Torys cook up for an answer to everything now their WILL OF THE PEOPLE arguement has been blown out of the water by a Prime Minister voted for purely by Tory Party members and no one else and also not even all of them. Gary Frank: She's a f-cking appalling candidate for anything but a draught excluder but so was her predecessor and enough people voted for him.

Oh don't be so placated Gary Frank, the influence of Boris Johnson on Liz Truss remains string…