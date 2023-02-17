Comic Creators' Thanks In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Credits Lots of comic book creators were thanked in the credits to Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. But for what? Let's find out.

Lots of comic book creators were thanked in the credits to Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. But for what? Bleeding Cool does our best Friday night breakdown, feel free to add any other possible credit reasons in the comments and I'll update in the morning – and credit you.

Stan Lee for Ant-Man, The Wasp, Kang The Conqueror, MODOK

for Ant-Man, The Wasp, Kang The Conqueror, MODOK Larry Lieber for Ant-Man and Loki

for Ant-Man and Loki Jack Kirby for Ant-Man, The Wasp, Kang The Conqueror, MODOK

for Ant-Man, The Wasp, Kang The Conqueror, MODOK Ernie Hart for The Wasp

for The Wasp Larry Alexander for Captain America Annual #11 (1992) with Kang in Timely.

for Captain America Annual #11 (1992) with Kang in Timely. Brian Michael Bendis worked on Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

worked on Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse John Buscema worked on Avengers #269 (1986), which saw Immortus rveeal that he was Kang.

worked on Avengers #269 (1986), which saw Immortus rveeal that he was Kang. Sal Buscema for the Time Variance Authority.

for the Time Variance Authority. John Byrne for Cassie Lang, Darren Cross, Scott Lang.

for Cassie Lang, Darren Cross, Scott Lang. Jim Cheung for Cassie Lang, Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

for Cassie Lang, Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse Dave Cockrum worked on the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established the lineage of Kang.

worked on the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established the lineage of Kang. Oliver Coipel worked on Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

worked on Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse Tom DeFalco for Hope Van Dyne

for Hope Van Dyne Terry Dodson worked on Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

worked on Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse Harlan Ellison worked on the Hulk #140 Microverse comics (1971)

worked on the Hulk #140 Microverse comics (1971) Steve Englehart worked on the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established the lineage of Kang.

worked on the Giant-Size Avengers issues that established the lineage of Kang. Steve Epting for the Council of Reed Richards

for the Council of Reed Richards Ron Frenz for Hope Van Dyne

for Hope Van Dyne Javier Garron for Ant-Man And Wasp (2018) comic with Nadia Van Dyne rescuing Hank Pym from the Microverse

for Ant-Man And Wasp (2018) comic with Nadia Van Dyne rescuing Hank Pym from the Microverse Archie Goodwin for Krylar of the Microverse

for Krylar of the Microverse Mark Gruenwald for the Time Variance Authority. Citizen Kang in Fantasic Four Annual #25 (1992), Avengers Annual#21 (1922)

for the Time Variance Authority. Citizen Kang in Fantasic Four Annual #25 (1992), Avengers Annual#21 (1922) Allan Heinberg for Cassie Lang

for Cassie Lang Jonathan Hickman for the Council of Reed Richards

for the Council of Reed Richards Geof Isherwood for Citizen Kang in Thor Annual #17 (1992)

for Citizen Kang in Thor Annual #17 (1992) Bob Layton for Scott Lang.

for Scott Lang. Mike Mayhew Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse David Michelinie for Cassie Lang, Darren Cross, Scott Lang.

for Cassie Lang, Darren Cross, Scott Lang. Miguel Munera for Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force (2010)

for Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force (2010) Tom Palmer worked on Avengers #269 (1986), which saw Immortus reveal that he was Kang.

worked on Avengers #269 (1986), which saw Immortus reveal that he was Kang. Brandon Peterson Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse Scott Reed for Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force (2010)

for Incredible Hulks: Enigma Force (2010) Walter Simonson for the Time Variance Authority, Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse

for the Time Variance Authority, Avengers #34 (2012) rescuing Janet from the Microverse Roger Stern worked on Avengers #269 (1986), which saw Immortus reveal that he was Kang.

worked on Avengers #269 (1986), which saw Immortus reveal that he was Kang. Roy Thomas worked on the Hulk #140 in the Microverse (1971) and Captain America Annual #11 (1992) with Citizen Kang in Timely.

worked on the Hulk #140 in the Microverse (1971) and Captain America Annual #11 (1992) with Citizen Kang in Timely. Herb Trimpe for Krylar of the Microverse, worked on the Hulk #140 (1971) Microverse comics. Citizen Kang in Fantastic Four Annual #25 (1992), Avengers Annual #21 (1922)

for Krylar of the Microverse, worked on the Hulk #140 (1971) Microverse comics. Citizen Kang in Fantastic Four Annual #25 (1992), Avengers Annual #21 (1922) Mark Waid for Ant-Man And Wasp (2018) comic with Nadia Van Dyne rescuing Hank Pym from the Microverse

Notably, no thanks for the creators of Jimmy Woo, or for Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden who gave us the Microverse in the first place. Though as Bryan Hitch said, "The plethora of 'Thanks' many of us got on the Marvel movies certainly didn't pay any bills!"

Though, if I was a speculator, I'd be putting money on Hulk #140, Enigma Force, and those Citizen Kang Annuals… maybe that may pay a bill or two.