Comic Store Employees Can Apply For Bookseller Activist Scholarship

Article Summary Comic and indie bookstore employees can apply for the Carla Gray Memorial Scholarship for booksellers.

Scholarship covers Winter Institute, regional tradeshow travel, and $1,000 for a community outreach project.

Eligibility requires 1-10 years of experience and partnership with store owner on a local outreach initiative.

Previous winners ran literacy, diversity, and free speech projects to connect booksellers with their communities.

The Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation is accepting applications for the Carla Gray Memorial Scholarship for what they call Emerging Bookseller-Activists, running from the 1st to the 20th of September. The winning bookseller, including comic book stores, will be awarded a year-long scholarship for professional development, which includes travel and hotel to attend the American Bookseller Association's Winter Institute 2026, travel and hotel to attend their 2026 regional autumn tradeshow and a $1,000 stipend to fund a community outreach project. Eligibility includes the following:

Has at least 1 year but fewer than 10 years of bookselling experience.

Willing and able to commit one year to complete the requirements of the scholarship and intends to remain employed at the designated bookstore until the completion of the community outreach project.

Store meets the criteria of "bookstore" as defined by Binc policies. (Please email info@bincfoundation.org if you have a question about your store.)

Store is a member in good standing of the ABA and their regional trade association.

A regular part-time or full-time employee of a bricks & mortar bookstore or pop-up.

A maximum of one scholarship will be awarded each year.

An applicant may receive this scholarship only once in their tenure as a bookseller.

A store cannot receive this scholarship two years in a row.

Bookstore owner agrees to partner on the community outreach project.

Binc stated that "the goal of the community outreach project is to find new readers and ensure access to books that improve readers' lives while integrating bookstores even more fully into their communities. This year's scholarship will be the seventh awarded by the Friends of Carla Gray Committee and the Binc Foundation. It is intended to help a bookseller with at least one, but fewer than 10 years of experience, connect with other booksellers, publishers and authors, and establish the long-term relationships needed to keep the book industry thriving."

Previous winners include Claire van den Broek, who used it to run programmes for free speech. Riley Glissendorf, who aimed to ensure that children have access to inclusive literature with diverse characters that reflect them. Kay Kerimian, who launched the Nonbinarian Book Bike. Mackenzie Van Engelenhoven, who also had a store bookmobile to bring free books to children in outlying areas that have no access to books. Miesha Headen, who organised the Loganberry's People of Color Author Showcase in Cleveland. And Kelsey Nolan, who created a 4-6-week intern position to address the historic lack of diversity in bookselling.

"Binc is honored to support booksellers through this scholarship and professional development opportunity that celebrates Carla's legacy and her enthusiasm for books, bookstores, and their communities," said Pam French. "We look forward to meeting the winner at Winter Institute and learning more about their outreach project."

