Comic Store In Your Future – A Government Shuts Down For Your Birthday

Comic Store In Your Future - When a government shuts down for your birthday, it might be trying to tell you something

Rodman Comics of Ankeny, Iowa celebrated its fifteenth anniversary on Saturday, the 4th of October. Some days, people drive me crazy, but then there are days like our anniversary, when I am reminded just how much our customers make us what we are. It was a rollercoaster of a day, because when we opened, there wasn't a big crowd, and frankly, I was a little disappointed. However, within fifteen minutes, a good group was forming. I was impatient, like a toddler on their birthday, I wanted instant results. And the day went pretty well, we had cake and cupcakes, and I called it the anti-free comic book day event. Promising a free comic only if people bought another comic or related item first. Will we even be a part of Free Comic Book Day next year? Will we replace it with Buy One Comic, Get Another Comic Free Day? Time will tell.

Local businesses were kind enough to donate coupons for us to give out, for pizza, bowling, and arcade gift certificates. Freebies are an easy way to make people happy. Our local Pizza Hut was even nice enough to send over Teenage Mutant Ninja Mutant member Leonardo to pass out coupons. I got a picture with Leonardo and look like a dork, a happy dork at least.

However, I do wish the government hadn't shut down on the 1st of October. This led our customers who were directly affected by the shutdown to reduce their spending. We have some customers who are deemed "essential employees" by the government and still have to go to work, but will not receive payment until the shutdown is over. That would suck, to put it mildly. To still drive to work, and wonder when the next paycheck would be, while still having to pay bills on time. I talked with a few of the affected customers, and they asked if their pull boxes could possibly be extended for a while until the shutdown is over. Of course, I said yes, I totally understand food, gas, the mortgage, and more need to be paid, over and above collecting comics.

Our cutout took a beating in the wind outside. I believe I finally left the store after 11 pm and was not even close to finishing cleaning up. People asked what I would do for the twentieth anniversary. It is only five years away, though knowing that major road construction is due in front of the store next year does make me worry. It is only money, right? I do wonder how it will end. People joke I will most likely be found face down one day in the store due to spending so much time at Rodman Comics. Wven when I am not at the store, the odds are that I am doing something store-related. I am already planning for Black Friday.

Oh yes, received various gifts for the store's anniversary. With friends like these, who needs enemies? Who am I kidding? I would do this all again, and though at times I would be hard pressed to admit it, I have made friends through the store. Years ago, one told me that his purpose was to raise his kids right and that mine was to impact people with Rodman Comics.

Deep, I thought back then. I was impressed with this gift, then I read the back.

So, yes, hopefully in five years I will be writing about the twentieth anniversary of the store. See you then?

