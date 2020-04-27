Comic Stores Get Walmart Batman Giant #4 From DC This Week

0 shares Share

Bleeding Cool reported on the arrival of DC Comics titles from Lunar Distribution to comic book store this weekend, ahead of release this Tuesday. This included Batman Giant #4.

We looked at the printing indicia, which indicated that these were comics printed before te shutdown, by Transcontinental Publishing and potentially stored overrun of the original print run rather than a new printing. We still don't have any confirmation of this, but Occam's Razor suggests this is the most likely explanation.

However, that is not the case for Batman Giant #4. Previously distributed in big box stores such as Walmart, stores were expecting the direct market version of the comic book, with a separate cover and advertising messages. The cover above was the intended and solicited look of the comic book, solicited to comic stores through Diamond, Lunar and UCS. But the version they received was the Walmart version.

With the original cover and back cover, including Walmart-specific advertising.

The information is also in the indicia we ran on Saturday. It appears that the direct market run of Batman Giant #4 is still being held by Diamond Comic Distributor, currently set to arrive in comic stores ahead of Wednesday 20th May with other DC Comics titles that need to be FOC.

Here is what is actually inside Batman Giant #4.

Concrete Jungle, a 16-page Batman story written by Mark Russell with art by Ryan Benjamin and Richard Friend

When Commissioner Gordon suspects there's a mole in his precinct, it's up to Batman to keep a witness safe until he can testify. But this particular witness is a crooked lawyer with ties to every criminal operation in Gotham City, and Batman finds himself under attack from both sides of the law!

Puppets, an 8-page story Nightwing story written by Steve Orlando with art by Tom Lyle

As a child, Dick Grayson saw his world come crashing down when his parents were killed by mobster Tony Zucco. Now Zucco's son has been kidnapped by the Ventriloquist, and Nightwing is his only chance to make it home alive. Dick must make a choice: How far is he willing to go to save the son of the man he hates most?

Plus, these reprint tales:

* "The Court of Owls Part 4: Face the Court," from Batman #4 (2011)

* "Elegy Part 3: Affetuoso," from Detective Comics #856 (2009)

* "Better than Batman Part 4," from Nightwing #4 (2016)

