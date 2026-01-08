Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: omnibus, youtube
Comics Collector Loses $35,000 Of Omnibuses In Storage Unit Theft
A comics collector has lost $35,000 worth of Marvel, DC and Image Comics omnibuses in a storage unit theft
Popular YouTube comic book collector Ryley Moore, known as The Omnibus Collector, has revealed that thieves stole approximately $35,000 worth of his collection from a storage unit just weeks before Christmas. In a video posted to his channel, titled "They Stole $35,000 of Comics From Me," the collector detailed the robbery, which he believes was a targeted operation. He states that thieves broke into the unit by picking the locks, removed around 40 boxes of primarily omnibus-edition comic books, and made multiple trips to clear out the items. They also took personal belongings, including a bicycle, his grandfather's tools, and a suitcase. Curiously, the perpetrators were able to relock the unit after the theft, leaving little immediate evidence of the break-in. Moore described the incident as causing him significant anxiety, prompting him to accelerate plans for an emergency move to a larger, more secure home where he can store and display his remaining collection safely, no longer relying on external storage.
He states that police investigations have yielded limited progress, with authorities noting that recovering the stolen comics would be challenging. Unlike slabbed comics, they will lack unique serial numbers or identifiable markings, making proof of ownership difficult. He also states that the storage facility's management has been uncooperative in providing security footage, raising suspicions that cameras may not have been functional. Despite exhaustive efforts, including alerting local comic shops, resale outlets, and spreading awareness on platforms like TikTok, no items have been recovered so far. Maybe Bleeding Cool can help?
Because on a positive note, the collector highlighted the overwhelming support from his online community. Viewers have rallied to help rebuild his library, with some sending replacement books and gift certificates. He has already reacquired about 20 titles, including his favourite Animal Man omnibus. However, to aid in potential recovery and rebuilding, the collector shared a public Google Document that listed the stolen items in detail. He also provided a PO Box address, an InStockTrades wish list, and a dedicated email for those wishing to contribute. He plans to mark future acquisitions with personalised stamps for better identification and intends to create more content around revisiting classic stories as he rebuilds over time. "This has been tough, but the support has been incredible," Moore said in the video. "I'm focusing on the positives and looking forward to a better 2026."
If anyone is offered such a collection or fancies helping to rebuild it, you can contact Ryley Moore at PO Box 6545, Houston, TX 77265. Contact/InStockTrades Account: rybuildproject@gmail.com, and there is an IST Wishlist here.
- Avengers by Kurt Busiek and George Perez Vol. 1
- New Avengers by Brian Michael Bendis Vol. 1
- Black Panther by Christopher Priest Vol. 2
- Captain America by Mark Gruenwald Vol. 1
- The Death of Captain America
- Captain America Lives!
- The Trial of Captain America
- Return of the Winter Soldier
- Captain America by Rick Remender
- Captain America by Ta- Nehisi Coates
- Captain Marvel by Kelly Sue DeConnick
- Captain Marvel by Kelly Thompson Vol. 1
- Daredevil by Nocenti & Romita Jr. Vol. 1
- Deadly Hands of Kung Fu Vol. 1
- Deadly Hands of Kung Fu Vol. 2
- Fantastic Four by John Byrne Vol. 1
- Fantastic Four by John Byrne Vol. 2
- Fantastic Four by Waid & Wieringo
- Fantastic Four by Millar & Hitch
- Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 1
- Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 2
- Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch Vol. 1
- Hawkeye OHC Vol. 3 (Lemire)
- Howard the Duck
- Howard the Duck by Zdarsky & Quinones
- The Incredible Hulk Vol. 1
- The Incredible Hulk Vol. 2
- The Incredible Hulk Vol. 3
- Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 1
- Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 2
- Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 3
- Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 4
- Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 5
- Hulk: Maestro by Peter David
- Incredible Hulk by Byrne & Casey
- Hulk: Dogs of War
- Hulk: Planet Hulk
- Hulk: World War Hulk
- Hulk by Loeb & McGuinness
- Fall of the Hulks OHC
- World War Hulks OHC
- Immortal Hulk
- Hulk by Cates & Ottley
- Invaders by Zdarsky OHC
- Immortal Iron Fist & the Immortal Weapons
- Iron Man by Michelinie, Layon & Romita Jr
- Iron Man by Kurt Busiek and Sean Chen
- Iron Man: The Man in the Iron Mask
- Tony Stark: Iron Man by Dan Slott
- Jessica Jones: Alias
- Ka-Zar the Savage
- Knights of Pendragon
- Loki: God of Stories
- Loki: Journey into Mystery by Kieron Gillen
- Luke Cage
- Man-Thing
- Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 1
- Moon Knight Vol. 1
- Moon Knight Vol. 2
- Marc Spector Moon Knight Vol. 1
- Marc Spector Moon Knight Vol. 2
- Moon Knight by Huston Benson & Hurwitz
- Moon Knight by Jed McKay
- Namor The Sub-Mariner by John Byrne and Jae Lee
- New Warriors Classic Vol. 1-3
- Power Pack Classic Vol. 1-2
- Punisher by Garth Ennis
- Punisher MAX by Garth Ennis Vol. 1-2
- Punisher By Rick Remender
- Punisher MAX by Aaron and Dillon
- Rom: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 1-3
- Runaways
- Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu Vol. 1-4
- She-Hulk:
- Savage She-Hulk
- Sensational She-Hulk by John Byrne
- She-Hulk by Dan Slott
- She-Hulk by Peter David
- Silver Surfer Vol. 1
- Silver Surfer by Slott and Allred
- The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl
- Thor By Walter Simonson
- Thor Heroes Return Vol. 1-2
- Thor By Straczynski & Gillen
- Thor By Matt Fraction
- Thor By Jason Aaron Vol. 1-2
- Thor By Cates & Klein
- Thunderbolts Vol. 1-3
- Thunderbolts Uncaged
- Thunderbolts Red
- Werewolf by Night
- Annihilation
- Annihilation Conquest
- The Thanos Wars: Infinity Origins
- Infinity Gauntlet
- Infinity War
- Infinity Crusade
- Thanos: The Infinity Saga
- Secret Invasion
- Secret War
- Secret Wars
- Secret Wars II
- Secret Wars (2015) OHC
- War of Kings Prelude: Road to War of Kings
- War of Kings
- War of Kings Aftermath: Realm of Kings
- War of the Realms
- Marvel Zomnibus
- Marvel Zomnibus Returns
- Ultimate Marvel by Jonathan Hickman
- Ultimates by Mark Millar & Bryan Hitch
- Ultimate Comics Avengers by Mark Millar
- Conan the Barbarian by Kurt Busiek
- Miracleman
- The Muppets
- Muppet Babies
- Powers Vol. 1
- Brian Michael Bendis: Crime Noir
- Marvel Cosmic Universe by Donny Cates
- Star Wars: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 1-3
- Star Wars: The High Republic Vol 2
- Star Wars by Jason Aaron
- Star Wars by Gillen & Pak
- Darth Vader by Kieron Gillen
- Darth Vader by Charles Soule
- Star Wars: Kanan
- Doctor Aphra Vol. 1-2
- Aquaman by Peter David
- Aquaman by Geoff Johns
- Deathstroke by Christopher Priest
- Doom Patrol Silver Age
- Doom Patrol Bronze Age
- Doom Patrol Rachel Pollack
- Doom Patrol John Byrne
- Doom Patrol Gerard Way Deluxe Edition
- Flash by Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque
- Flash by Mark Waid Volumes 1 and 2
- Flash by Morrison/Millar Deluxe Edition
- Flash by Geoff Johns Volumes 1-3
- Flash by Manapul/Buccellato
- Flash by Joshua Williamson Volumes 1 and 2
- Fourth World by Jack Kirby
- Green Arrow The Longbow Hunters Saga by Mike Grell Volumes 1 and 2
- Green Arrow Jeff Lemire Deluxe Edition
- Green Lantern Geoff Johns Volumes 1-3
- Green Lantern GLC by Tomasi and Gleason Volumes 1-2
- Hawkman by Geoff Johns
- Hitman by Ennis/McCrea Vol. 1
- Justice League International Volume 3
- Justice League New 52 Volumes 1 and 2
- Justice League Darkseid War Saga
- Justice League Dark New 52
- Justice League Dark Rebirth
- JSA by Geoff Johns Volumes 1-3
- Orion by Walter Simonson
- The Question by Dennis O'Neil Volumes 1 and 2
- Red Lanterns New 52
- Secret Six by Gail Simon Volume 1
- Seven Soldiers by Grant Morrison
- Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Volume 1
- Death and Return of Superman Omnibus
- Superman By Grant Morrison Omnibus
- All-Star Superman Deluxe Edition
- Superman Unchained Deluxe Edition
- Superman Birthright Deluxe Edition
- Swamp Thing Alan Moore HC 1-6
- Swamp Thing Rick Veitch TPB 1-2
- Swamp Thing Nancy Collins Omnibus
- Swamp Thing Mark Millar and Phil Hester Omnibus
- Swamp Thing Brian K Vaughan TP 1-2
- Swamp Thing Bad Seed TP
- Swamp Thing Love in Vain TP
- Swamp Thing Healing the Breach TP
- Swamp Thing The New 52 Omnibus
- New Teen Titans Vol 1-5
- Teen Titans by Geoff Johns
- Wonder Woman by Phil Jimenez
- Wonder Woman by Greg Rucka
- Young Justice Vol. 1
- Infinite Crisis
- 52
- Final Crisis
- Brightest Day
- DC One Million
- DCeased
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Volumes 1 and 2
- Flintstones by Mark Russel Deluxe Edition
- Scooby Apocalypse
- 100 Bullets Deluxe HC 1-5
- American Vampire Volumes 1 and 2
- Bad Doings and Bad Ideas
- Black Orchid Deluxe Edition
- The Books of Magic Volumes 1 and 2
- Daytripper Deluxe Edition
- Dead Boy Detectives
- DMZ Deluxe Edition Volumes 1-5
- Fables Deluxe Edition Volumes 2-7, 9, 10
- The Filth Deluxe Edition
- Flex Mentallo Deluxe Edition
- Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Volumes 1 and 2
- iZombie
- Joe the Barbarian Deluxe Edition
- Kid Eternity Deluxe Edition
- Kill Your Boyfriend/Vimanarama Deluxe Edition
- League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Jubilee Edition
- Ocean/Orbiter Deluxe Edition
- Preacher Absolute Edition Volumes 1-3
- Promethea Deluxe Edition Volumes 1-3
- Punk Rock Jesus Deluxe Edition
- Scalped Volumes 1
- Sheriff of Babylon Deluxe Edition
- Spaceman Deluxe Edition
- Sweet Tooth Deluxe Edition Volumes 1, and 3
- Uncle Sam Deluxe Edition
- The Unwritten Deluxe Edition Volume 1
- V for Vendetta Deluxe Edition
- Bitter Root HC
- Black Science Premiere Edition HC 1-3
- Chew HC 1-6
- Deadly Class HC Book 1-4
- East of West HC 1-3
- The Fade Out HC
- Fatale HC 1-2
- Fear Agent Library Edition 1-2
- Fire Power HC 1
- Ghosted Compendium
- I Hate Fairyland HC 2
- Ice Cream Man HC 1-2
- Kill or Be Killed Deluxe Edition HC
- Luther Strode HC
- The Manhattan Projects HC 1-2
- Nailbiter: The Murder Edition Vol 1-3
- Paper Girls HC 1-3
- Phonogram HC
- Revival HC 1-4
- Saga HC 1-3
- Savage Dragon HC 1-3
- Seven to Eternity HC
- Sex Criminals HC (Big Hard Sex Criminals) 1-3
- Southern Bastards HC 1-2
- Spawn Compendium 1-6
- Strange Girl HC
- Tokyo Ghost HC
- Velvet HC