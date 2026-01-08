Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: omnibus, youtube

Comics Collector Loses $35,000 Of Omnibuses In Storage Unit Theft

A comics collector has lost $35,000 worth of Marvel, DC and Image Comics omnibuses in a storage unit theft

Popular YouTube comic book collector Ryley Moore, known as The Omnibus Collector, has revealed that thieves stole approximately $35,000 worth of his collection from a storage unit just weeks before Christmas. In a video posted to his channel, titled "They Stole $35,000 of Comics From Me," the collector detailed the robbery, which he believes was a targeted operation. He states that thieves broke into the unit by picking the locks, removed around 40 boxes of primarily omnibus-edition comic books, and made multiple trips to clear out the items. They also took personal belongings, including a bicycle, his grandfather's tools, and a suitcase. Curiously, the perpetrators were able to relock the unit after the theft, leaving little immediate evidence of the break-in. Moore described the incident as causing him significant anxiety, prompting him to accelerate plans for an emergency move to a larger, more secure home where he can store and display his remaining collection safely, no longer relying on external storage.

He states that police investigations have yielded limited progress, with authorities noting that recovering the stolen comics would be challenging. Unlike slabbed comics, they will lack unique serial numbers or identifiable markings, making proof of ownership difficult. He also states that the storage facility's management has been uncooperative in providing security footage, raising suspicions that cameras may not have been functional. Despite exhaustive efforts, including alerting local comic shops, resale outlets, and spreading awareness on platforms like TikTok, no items have been recovered so far. Maybe Bleeding Cool can help?

Because on a positive note, the collector highlighted the overwhelming support from his online community. Viewers have rallied to help rebuild his library, with some sending replacement books and gift certificates. He has already reacquired about 20 titles, including his favourite Animal Man omnibus. However, to aid in potential recovery and rebuilding, the collector shared a public Google Document that listed the stolen items in detail. He also provided a PO Box address, an InStockTrades wish list, and a dedicated email for those wishing to contribute. He plans to mark future acquisitions with personalised stamps for better identification and intends to create more content around revisiting classic stories as he rebuilds over time. "This has been tough, but the support has been incredible," Moore said in the video. "I'm focusing on the positives and looking forward to a better 2026."

If anyone is offered such a collection or fancies helping to rebuild it, you can contact Ryley Moore at PO Box 6545, Houston, TX 77265. Contact/InStockTrades Account: rybuildproject@gmail.com, and there is an IST Wishlist here.

Avengers by Kurt Busiek and George Perez Vol. 1

New Avengers by Brian Michael Bendis Vol. 1

Black Panther by Christopher Priest Vol. 2

Captain America by Mark Gruenwald Vol. 1

The Death of Captain America

Captain America Lives!

The Trial of Captain America

Return of the Winter Soldier

Captain America by Rick Remender

Captain America by Ta- Nehisi Coates

Captain Marvel by Kelly Sue DeConnick

Captain Marvel by Kelly Thompson Vol. 1

Daredevil by Nocenti & Romita Jr. Vol. 1

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu Vol. 1

Deadly Hands of Kung Fu Vol. 2

Fantastic Four by John Byrne Vol. 1

Fantastic Four by John Byrne Vol. 2

Fantastic Four by Waid & Wieringo

Fantastic Four by Millar & Hitch

Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 1

Fantastic Four by Jonathan Hickman Vol. 2

Ghost Rider: Danny Ketch Vol. 1

Hawkeye OHC Vol. 3 (Lemire)

Howard the Duck

Howard the Duck by Zdarsky & Quinones

The Incredible Hulk Vol. 1

The Incredible Hulk Vol. 2

The Incredible Hulk Vol. 3

Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 1

Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 2

Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 3

Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 4

Incredible Hulk by Peter David Vol. 5

Hulk: Maestro by Peter David

Incredible Hulk by Byrne & Casey

Hulk: Dogs of War

Hulk: Planet Hulk

Hulk: World War Hulk

Hulk by Loeb & McGuinness

Fall of the Hulks OHC

World War Hulks OHC

Immortal Hulk

Hulk by Cates & Ottley

Invaders by Zdarsky OHC

Immortal Iron Fist & the Immortal Weapons

Iron Man by Michelinie, Layon & Romita Jr

Iron Man by Kurt Busiek and Sean Chen

Iron Man: The Man in the Iron Mask

Tony Stark: Iron Man by Dan Slott

Jessica Jones: Alias

Ka-Zar the Savage

Knights of Pendragon

Loki: God of Stories

Loki: Journey into Mystery by Kieron Gillen

Luke Cage

Man-Thing

Micronauts: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 1

Moon Knight Vol. 1

Moon Knight Vol. 2

Marc Spector Moon Knight Vol. 1

Marc Spector Moon Knight Vol. 2

Moon Knight by Huston Benson & Hurwitz

Moon Knight by Jed McKay

Namor The Sub-Mariner by John Byrne and Jae Lee

New Warriors Classic Vol. 1-3

Power Pack Classic Vol. 1-2

Punisher by Garth Ennis

Punisher MAX by Garth Ennis Vol. 1-2

Punisher By Rick Remender

Punisher MAX by Aaron and Dillon

Rom: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 1-3

Runaways

Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu Vol. 1-4

She-Hulk:

Savage She-Hulk

Sensational She-Hulk by John Byrne

She-Hulk by Dan Slott

She-Hulk by Peter David

Silver Surfer Vol. 1

Silver Surfer by Slott and Allred

The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl

Thor By Walter Simonson

Thor Heroes Return Vol. 1-2

Thor By Straczynski & Gillen

Thor By Matt Fraction

Thor By Jason Aaron Vol. 1-2

Thor By Cates & Klein

Thunderbolts Vol. 1-3

Thunderbolts Uncaged

Thunderbolts Red

Werewolf by Night

Annihilation

Annihilation Conquest

The Thanos Wars: Infinity Origins

Infinity Gauntlet

Infinity War

Infinity Crusade

Thanos: The Infinity Saga

Secret Invasion

Secret War

Secret Wars

Secret Wars II

Secret Wars (2015) OHC

War of Kings Prelude: Road to War of Kings

War of Kings

War of Kings Aftermath: Realm of Kings

War of the Realms

Marvel Zomnibus

Marvel Zomnibus Returns

Ultimate Marvel by Jonathan Hickman

Ultimates by Mark Millar & Bryan Hitch

Ultimate Comics Avengers by Mark Millar

Conan the Barbarian by Kurt Busiek

Miracleman

The Muppets

Muppet Babies

Powers Vol. 1

Brian Michael Bendis: Crime Noir

Marvel Cosmic Universe by Donny Cates

Star Wars: The Original Marvel Years Vol. 1-3

Star Wars: The High Republic Vol 2

Star Wars by Jason Aaron

Star Wars by Gillen & Pak

Darth Vader by Kieron Gillen

Darth Vader by Charles Soule

Star Wars: Kanan

Doctor Aphra Vol. 1-2

Aquaman by Peter David

Aquaman by Geoff Johns

Deathstroke by Christopher Priest

Doom Patrol Silver Age

Doom Patrol Bronze Age

Doom Patrol Rachel Pollack

Doom Patrol John Byrne

Doom Patrol Gerard Way Deluxe Edition

Flash by Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque

Flash by Mark Waid Volumes 1 and 2

Flash by Morrison/Millar Deluxe Edition

Flash by Geoff Johns Volumes 1-3

Flash by Manapul/Buccellato

Flash by Joshua Williamson Volumes 1 and 2

Fourth World by Jack Kirby

Green Arrow The Longbow Hunters Saga by Mike Grell Volumes 1 and 2

Green Arrow Jeff Lemire Deluxe Edition

Green Lantern Geoff Johns Volumes 1-3

Green Lantern GLC by Tomasi and Gleason Volumes 1-2

Hawkman by Geoff Johns

Hitman by Ennis/McCrea Vol. 1

Justice League International Volume 3

Justice League New 52 Volumes 1 and 2

Justice League Darkseid War Saga

Justice League Dark New 52

Justice League Dark Rebirth

JSA by Geoff Johns Volumes 1-3

Orion by Walter Simonson

The Question by Dennis O'Neil Volumes 1 and 2

Red Lanterns New 52

Secret Six by Gail Simon Volume 1

Seven Soldiers by Grant Morrison

Suicide Squad by John Ostrander Volume 1

Death and Return of Superman Omnibus

Superman By Grant Morrison Omnibus

All-Star Superman Deluxe Edition

Superman Unchained Deluxe Edition

Superman Birthright Deluxe Edition

Swamp Thing Alan Moore HC 1-6

Swamp Thing Rick Veitch TPB 1-2

Swamp Thing Nancy Collins Omnibus

Swamp Thing Mark Millar and Phil Hester Omnibus

Swamp Thing Brian K Vaughan TP 1-2

Swamp Thing Bad Seed TP

Swamp Thing Love in Vain TP

Swamp Thing Healing the Breach TP

Swamp Thing The New 52 Omnibus

New Teen Titans Vol 1-5

Teen Titans by Geoff Johns

Wonder Woman by Phil Jimenez

Wonder Woman by Greg Rucka

Young Justice Vol. 1

Infinite Crisis

52

Final Crisis

Brightest Day

DC One Million

DCeased

Injustice: Gods Among Us Volumes 1 and 2

Flintstones by Mark Russel Deluxe Edition

Scooby Apocalypse

100 Bullets Deluxe HC 1-5

American Vampire Volumes 1 and 2

Bad Doings and Bad Ideas

Black Orchid Deluxe Edition

The Books of Magic Volumes 1 and 2

Daytripper Deluxe Edition

Dead Boy Detectives

DMZ Deluxe Edition Volumes 1-5

Fables Deluxe Edition Volumes 2-7, 9, 10

The Filth Deluxe Edition

Flex Mentallo Deluxe Edition

Hellblazer by Jamie Delano Volumes 1 and 2

iZombie

Joe the Barbarian Deluxe Edition

Kid Eternity Deluxe Edition

Kill Your Boyfriend/Vimanarama Deluxe Edition

League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Jubilee Edition

Ocean/Orbiter Deluxe Edition

Preacher Absolute Edition Volumes 1-3

Promethea Deluxe Edition Volumes 1-3

Punk Rock Jesus Deluxe Edition

Scalped Volumes 1

Sheriff of Babylon Deluxe Edition

Spaceman Deluxe Edition

Sweet Tooth Deluxe Edition Volumes 1, and 3

Uncle Sam Deluxe Edition

The Unwritten Deluxe Edition Volume 1

V for Vendetta Deluxe Edition

Bitter Root HC

Black Science Premiere Edition HC 1-3

Chew HC 1-6

Deadly Class HC Book 1-4

East of West HC 1-3

The Fade Out HC

Fatale HC 1-2

Fear Agent Library Edition 1-2

Fire Power HC 1

Ghosted Compendium

I Hate Fairyland HC 2

Ice Cream Man HC 1-2

Kill or Be Killed Deluxe Edition HC

Luther Strode HC

The Manhattan Projects HC 1-2

Nailbiter: The Murder Edition Vol 1-3

Paper Girls HC 1-3

Phonogram HC

Revival HC 1-4

Saga HC 1-3

Savage Dragon HC 1-3

Seven to Eternity HC

Sex Criminals HC (Big Hard Sex Criminals) 1-3

Southern Bastards HC 1-2

Spawn Compendium 1-6

Strange Girl HC

Tokyo Ghost HC

Velvet HC

