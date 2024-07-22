Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Joe Biden, kamala harris

Comics Folk React To President Joe Biden Stepping Down From Election

Yesterday, Joe Biden announced he was stepping down as candidate for the Presidency for 2020, and endorsed his vice-President Kamala Harris to succeed him in the election. We know Harris of old at Bleeding Cool, of course.

What do X-Men and the job market have in common? Quite a lot, actually.https://t.co/9AmR48Um6C — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 17, 2017 Show Full Tweet

But, as ever, plenty of comic book folks had their own observations they wanted to share on social media…

Gail Simone: I was for Biden staying in the race. But I think Kamala is a much stronger candidate than people think and that's part of why so many on the extreme Right are freaking out right now.

Jimmy Palmiotti: Voting for an administration is what we do. The people behind the people are what gets it done.

JHWilliamsIII: That needs to be the message from now on. The myth of one person does it all needs to get put in the trash. The Presidency has always been a team effort and the public needs to understand that.

Steve Bryant: I'm seeing a lot of names floated for Kamala's veep candidate, but not much buzz for Pete? That's insane. Seeing Pete destroy Vance in a debate would be must-see TV.

Mike Baron: Sleazebag quits race.

Joshua Dysart: In many ways, it's genius. I like to think Biden made the choice last week but waited for the GOP to finish their convention, spending all of their attack capital on "sleepy joe" and then pulling the rug out from under them.

Zac Atkinson: I was just thinking it'd be funny if it was a setup all along, stayed in long enough for an uncontested primary, takes a dive at the debate, then fakes covid, boom! Kamala's your Uncle…sam

Joshua Dysart: haha… I mean, that's all a little much, I think Biden was absolutely letting his ego keep him in the race, but it does seem like they've been ready to announce this for a few days now… We are about to enter the legal thunderdome as the GOP challenges Kamala's place on the ticket in every single state. Gear your lawyers up DNC, it's gonna be a battle.

‪Erik Larsen‬: Me: Nobody is more delusional than Donald Trump. Joe Manchin: hold my beer.

Bob Schreck: Thank you to one of the greatest presidents EVER! So proud of you, Joe… NOW LET'S DO THIS!

Robert Garcia: I just spoke to President Biden by phone. He's in good spirits and sounded great. I thanked him for his incredible service and told him it was honor to always stand by his side. He is an American hero.

Regan Clem: Maybe, someday soon, Biden will talk to us all again. Until then, we get only digital messages and have to accept that the social media team they came from are all being truthful and the messages are really from him.

Christopher Eliopoulos: The greatest legacy Washington left for us is walking away from power. President Biden could have been selfish and hung in there, but his love for country allowed him to follow in Washington's lead. For love of country we move forward.

Duncan Jones: Wonder if Lindsey Graham has reverted to believing that Joe Biden was a "very good man" after temporarily thinking he was the anti-Christ.

Mike Collins: So if Kamala Harris wins, we will have two former public prosecutors as leaders in the UK and US. Interesting…

Jim Steranko: For the past 3-4 years the greed/power-obsessed Dems and the lying Liberal press HAVE DECEIVED REAL AMERICANS EVERY DAY, particularly about Biden's DEBILITATED physical & mental condition! He's a mindless dishrag! And SOB, IT BACKFIRED ON THEM! There is a God!!!… for a jackass who's been blasting that, "I'm in the presidential race FOR KEEPS," Biden the Boor flaccidly threw in the towel after his ol' pals, Senators Pelosi, Schumer, & former Prez Obama condemned him to the toilet bowl! Maybe he'll reconnect with CORN POP there!… It's damned plain that Biden and his Dem co-conspirators have ALIENATED MOST AMERICANS—including Obama, Pelosi, and Schumer—all of whom HAVE ABANDONED HIM! God be willing, I'll see you next week for another rockin' TNT session! Until then, stay SMART! Stay SAFE! And stay COOL!!!

Cheryl Lynn Eaton: You will see a LOT of "What about Hillary?" in the next few weeks. Some calls for Newsom. And some unspoken resentment from those who consider themselves "model minorities" filtering out via a questioning of her record. Too many blacks for their comfort… Anyway, it's going to be interesting to see how many of the "Vote Blue No Matter Who" folks start to speak differently now that the blue is being served in a darker shade

Eric Palicki: Someone needs to get Harris and Iman Vellani on camera together explaining the differing pronunciation of "Kamala" as in Ms Marvel and "Kamala" as in the VP.

Tom Taylor:

Annie Wu‬: Biden re-emerges a few months later with the craziest, oldest revenge body you've ever seen

Steven DeKnight: I wanted Biden stay in. Two seconds after he dropped out, I donated to the Harris campaign. Will do everything I can to support her candidacy.

Francesco Francavilla: Yeah I was ridin with Biden but I respect his decision and I'm glad Kamala is getting so much (and we'll deserved) support

Scott Adams: Maybe we should wait for Biden to wake up from his nap before we assume any of it is true… The smart play for top Democrats is to endorse Kamala Harris for their own DEI credibility while the party rapidly elevates a stronger candidate by some sort of mini primary process.

David Avallone: I'm reminded of the giant fundraising spike Biden got in 2020, the day he announced she was joining the ticket. Democratic donors today letting everyone know: it's Kamala. Now we take the battle to Trump.

Christopher Golden: Trump knows Kamala would dismantle him in a debate.

Mark Brooks: My understanding is that financial donations to a campaign are directly tied to the names on the ticket. For this reason, Kamala HAS to be the nominee to keep donations in place. If it's anyone else, they would have to refund donors and start over. Correct me if I'm wrong.

Steven Grant: I'm not sure you're exactly right about that… but I don't think you're exactly wrong either… Not to suggest I don't support her – I do – but in practical terms I don't see any way they bypass Kamala & keep whatever passes for their coalition these days together…

‪Phil Hester‬: Early adopter.

‪Francesco Francavilla‬‪: Such a cool moment and you have the expression of someone looking at their art and thinking "I could have done better" :P

‪Phil Hester‬: I totally choked and said something like, "It's hard to caricature handsome people."

Elizabeth Sandifer: Suspect Republicans are badly overestimating anyone's sense of outrage at swiftly pivoting to Harris. The answer to "who succeeds Biden if he can't continue" is settled. The context of that is similar enough that there's no real friction. Everybody gets this.

Steven Grant: Washington Post headline: BIDEN MAKES STUNNING DECISION TO DROP OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE Stunning? Really? After weeks & weeks of people, inc WaPo, nattering at him to quit & the press making it the ONLY issue they wanted to focus on? You're stunned? Our news media, ladies & gentlemen… Let's start a new "column" here: #PunditsSayTheDarnedestThings You know… sheer idiocy they try to pass off as logic, like, as I just saw, Will Chamberlain claiming Kamala not having children invalidates her candidacy…

David M Pierce: VP Pete. I'm serious here. You don't lose an elected official. You have someone who has been among the most effective Biden surrogates who also has appeared frequently enough on Fox News that he's familiar to their viewers and he would destroy Vance in a debate.

