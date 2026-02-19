Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: brian hurtt, comicspro, matt kindt, mind mgmt

ComicsPRO Attendees Wake Up To Something Under Their Hotel Room Doors

Last October, Oni Press announced a new partnership with writer/artist (and BRZRKR co-creator) Matt Kindt, luring the cartoonist's Flux House imprint away from Dark Horse with a new series of books beginning in summer 2026. The partnership was slated to kick off with two initially announced series – Mind MGMT: New & Improved, a new volume of Kindt's most widely beloved and influential creator-owned series; and Fort Psycho, a fast-paced action thriller co-created with veteran artist and Kindt's longtime studio mate Brian Hurtt.

And everyone was quite content to have a new Mind MGMT comic book coming. Until today … because Oni Press has unveiled that it is has devised an elaborate means to taking Kindt's signature work on psychic espionage and paranoid tension off the printed page and into actual 3-D reality for this week's ComicsPRO conference outside of Los Angeles. Yes, really. Last night, the annual ComicsPRO conference began in Glendale, CA, and retailers attended the opening night reception sponsored by Oni and IDW. But when they woke up this morning, they found something waiting for them in their hotel rooms… Persons unknown had slipped this under their door:

This morning, multiple mobile billboard trucks have also been seen driving with an animated version of the same message in the immediate vicinity of the ComicsPRO hotel.

As many soon discovered, these advertisements promoting a 912-MIND MGMT (912-646-3646) phone line lead to an interactive hotline, where a recording delivers the "Mind MGMT Integration Aptitude Test" – an unsettling auditory exam that tests callers for psychic powers and other special abilities. I called and was played three bursts of audio and was asked how disturbed I felt. Once the test ends, listeners are told "they will be contacted directly" if they qualify to proceed to the next stage of the Mind MGMT induction process. Lo and behold, many have received this text message or one similar to it a few moments after concluding their exam:

The password is one that many online comic book retailers, and a couple of cancelled comic book creators will be very familiar with. Call it and find out for yourself. I just did…

Do you have special abilities? Do you love crazy comics marketing activations? Do you want Oni Press and Flux House to be able to send secret messages to your cell phone? If so, trying 912-MIND-MGMT (912-646-3646) may be for you. Let's see where this goes, shall we? I wonder if they can project the phone number onto the Moon yet? Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1 will release in June from Oni Press, with a Free Comic Book Day edition for the first Saturday in May.

FCBD 2026 – BUNDLE OF 25 – MIND MGMT FORT PSYCHO SPECIAL (NET) Previously FOC'd on 1/19/2026

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Brian Hurtt, Matt Kindt

"From the mind of New York Times best-selling, Eisner Award-nominated creative powerhouse Matt Kindt (BRZRKR), welcome to FLUX HOUSE – the first and only comics imprint designed to conjoin directly with your nervous system to deliver controlled bursts of paranoia, anxiety, and adrenaline as designated by our mysterious benefactors at Oni Press.

Before the arrival of Kindt's first two shrapnel-laced new series under the FLUX HOUSE banner – MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED in June, and FORT PSYCHO with co-creator/artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun) in August – experience the psychotropic effects of FLUX HOUSE firsthand with this EXCLUSIVE DOUBLE FEATURE … featuring TWO BRAND-NEW SHORT STORIES debuting first right here, ONLY ON FREE COMIC BOOK DAY!

First: Congratulations! You have been selected to join the ranks of MIND MGMT – the secretive agency rumored to influence global affairs from the shadows through assassination, sabotage, and psychic espionage. In the hands of our elite instructors, you will be schooled in the exotic arts of mental manipulation, information warfare, subliminal conditioning, and more. This comic book is part of your training. Read on to discover who we are, who we are fighting, and why our lives are no longer our own in this self-contained, educational introduction to the vast underground network we call MIND MGMT: NEW & IMPROVED #1, as written and drawn by Matt Kindt.

Then: BOOM! BANG! DUCK! For the international commandos codenamed SHIV, LYCAN, and DRAGONFLY, a routine mission to catch-and-kill a fugitive from the world's most wanted terror sect is about to go very, very wrong. Who are THE SEVEN SEALS? And what terrible price will the men and women of FORT PSYCHO pay to bring them to justice? Master storytellers Matt Kindt and Brian Hurtt present an all-new, high-octane prelude to the events of FORT PSYCHO #1 – the action comic so extreme, it might just catch on fire." FREE. 5/2/2026

