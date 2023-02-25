ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant Covers, Sellling For Up To $100 on eBay There are a new round of ComicsPRO retailer exclusive variant covers from Marvel, DC, Image, Boom, Mad Cave, IDW, Valiant and Dark Horse.

Today is the final day of ComicsPRO, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel & Suites Pittsburgh Downtown until the 25th of February. The retailer summit is being held again in person for the first time in three years. The last one held in person was Portland in February 2020 … right before the shutdowns. But that means that there are a new round of retailer exclusive variant covers. Maybe 15% fewer for Boom Studios…

Something Is Killing The Children #27 ComicsPRO Boom Exclusive Variant 2023 has sold multiple copies on eBay for $100.

ComicsPRO Blue Book #1 Exclusive Dark Horse InHyuk Lee Variant 2023 has sold multiple copies on eBay for $55.

Power Rangers Ninja Turtles II #1 Gerald Parel ComicsPRO IDW Exclusive Variant 2023 multiple copies sold for $50.

Nightcrawlers #1 Paco Medina ComicsPRO Marvel Exclusive Variant 2023 multiple copies sold for $50.

X-O Manowar Unconquered #1 Liam Sharp ComicsPRO Valiant Exclusive Variant 2023 multiple copies sold for $25.

Superman #1 Andy Kubert ComicsPRO Exclusive DC Variant 2023 copies listed for $50.

Don't Spit In The Wind #1 Piriz ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant 2023 Mad Cave copies listed for $25.

Hulk #12 Ryan Ottley ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant 2023 Marvel copies listed for $55.

Phantom Road #1 Andrea Sorrentino ComicsPRO Variant 2023 Image copies listed for $50.

Arcade Kings #1 Dylan Burnett ComicsPRO Exclusive Variant 2023 Image Skybound copies listed for $25.

