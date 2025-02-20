Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: comicspro, Oni8

ComicsPRO: Oni Press Most Successful Year, Gives $8000 Retailer Grant

ComicsPRO: Oni Press celebrated their most successful year, and announces an $8000 comic book retailer grant for 2025

Breaking from the annual ComicsPRO conference in Los Angeles, California. We got some substantial news for President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, VP of Marketing & Sales Spencer Simpson, and Director of Marketing & Communications Dan Crary.

The Portland-based independent comics stalwart was proud to report that 2024 was the best performing year "by any available metric" in Oni's 28-year history, which they credit to a returned focus on the Direct Market, as well as a rash of best-selling initiatives from the past 12 months, including the 20th anniversary of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Scott Pilgrim, the launch of Oni's hit EC Comics line, the debut of the Cult of the Lamb licensed comics and graphic novels, the publisher's new program of Webtoons collections including Covenant and Sub Zero, and the roll out of the publishers "Nacelleverse" titles including Biker Mice from Mars and RoboForce.

Oni also intends to "pay back the dividend" of 2024's success to retailers in the form of a new elective retailer initiative called "Oni 8" that will (naturally) include 8 points for retailers, including monthly returnability, rolling backlist sales, maximized bi-annual discounts…

… and, likely to interest many retailers in attendance, an $8,000 grant for one retailer who creates the best display of Oni product before October 2024.

Oni 8 will be available to any retailers ordering through both Diamond and Lunar, and the publisher will be sharing the criteria for the grant with retailers in the next few weeks. Retailers wishing to opt-in for the Oni 8 program can sign up directly with Oni during ComicsPRO this weekend.

Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion. and this year, it's in Glendale, California. and I am not…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!