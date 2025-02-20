Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Christopher Cantwell, comicspro

ComicsPRO: Out of Alcatraz #1 Gets Maximized Discount, Returnability

ComicsPRO: Out of Alcatraz #1 by Christopher Cantwell, & Tyler Crook from Oni Press gets maximized discount and returnability as part of Oni8

Breaking from the annual ComicsPRO conference in Los Angeles, California. President & Publisher Hunter Gorinson, VP of Marketing & Sales Spencer Simpson, and Director of Marketing & Communications Dan Crary were joined on stage by Eisner Award nominee Christopher Cantwell, who is writing the upcoming Out of Alcatraz with artist Tyler Crook and goes to FOC this Monday.

Oni has revealed that Out of Alcatraz #1 will be the first Oni title to get a boost from the just announced "Oni 8" retailer initiative with an extra-added "maximized" 57.5% discount ahead of final orders on Monday, in addition to the issue's expanded 48-page count and returnable Cover C by artist Valeria Burzo. Marketing Director Dan Crary calls Out of Alcatraz "the Kingdom Come of Crime Comics" due to the extreme detail of Crook's interior artwork across the five-issue series.

In addition to having a "Rough Cut" exclusive ashcan of issue #1 available to retailers at ComicsPRO, Oni will also be releasing the first four issues of the five issue series to retailers in advance of final orders on Monday. Here's the official synopsis description:

"Born from one of the greatest unsolved mysteries of the 20th century, this taut and breathtaking original limited series launches with a double-sized, 48-page debut from Eisner Award-nominated writer Christopher Cantwell (Plastic Man No More, Briar) and Eisner Award-nominated illustrator Tyler Crook (Harrow County, The Lonesome Hunters)! Convicts Frank Morris and Clarence Anglin have washed ashore in San Francisco after surviving their infamous escape from Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary in June 1962. They soon meet their gruff and disappointed handler, a mysterious young woman who's also running from something, and hope to quickly get their way north to the border-if they can even make it out of Modesto alive. As a dogged federal manhunt and chance encounters threaten the desperate convicts, everyone involved is about to discover the same bloodstained truth: life on the run is an even more hellish prison than Alcatraz could have ever been."

Out of Alcatraz #1 is on sale on the 19th of March, 2025. Catch up with all out ComicsPRO breaking news using this link if you want… ComicsPRO is a trade association for comic book retailers, a volunteer non-profit organization that states it is dedicated to improving the comic book specialty market. Since the decline of Diamond, ComicsPRO Summit has become the central annual comic book retailer meet-up occasion. and this year, it's in Glendale, California. and I am not…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!