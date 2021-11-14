Three Issues' Complete Original Artwork Of Jae Lee Hellshock For Sale

In 1994, Jae Lee published four issues of Hellshock, a comic book about a fallen angel, through Image Comics. At which point he stalled. Three years later in 1997, he started over again, a Hellshock reboot. With the third issue published in 1998, a year after the second, the series faltered again. Now on Heritage Auctions are three insane collections of original art, the complete full artwork of those final three issues, one auction each. Hellshock #1 Complete 43-Page Story "A Kairos Moment" Original Art, Hellshock #2 Cover and Complete 22-Page Story "The Milk of Paradise" Original Art Group of 23 and Jae Lee Hellshock #3 Complete 22-Page Story "The Science of Faith" Original Art. At the time of writing, the bids are for $3100, $2100 and $2100 respectively but there is no chance they will stay that low…

Jae Lee Hellshock #1 Complete 43-Page Story "A Kairos Moment" Original Art (Image, 1997). Complete story from the first issue of the second run of Hellshock by creator Jae Lee. A dark story that takes place in a psychiatric hospital where a struggling young intern meets an enigmatic patient who believes he is an angelic presence not of this earth, gifted with the powers of God. The stylized pages were created in ink, white paint, graphite, and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with image areas of approximately 9" x 14". Splatter and scratch effects, stat and art paste-ups, with light handling wear. Overall, in Excellent condition.

Jae Lee Hellshock #2 Cover and Complete 22-Page Story "The Milk of Paradise" Original Art Group of 23 (Image, 1997). Cover and complete story from the second issue of Hellshock Volume 2 by creator Jae Lee. A young intern in a mental institution treats a mysterious patient who believes he has the powers of God — the interaction between them concluding with an epic double-page splash of the two troubled souls taking flight. The sequence on Pages 11-15 had images altered and rearranged for printing, with Lee including an additional page of art corrections. The stylized pages were created in ink and white paint over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with image areas of approximately 9" x 14". Splatter and scratch effects, stat and art paste-ups, with light handling wear. Overall, in Excellent condition.

Jae Lee Hellshock #3 Complete 22-Page Story "The Science of Faith" Original Art (Image, 1998). Unable to deal with the loss of Daniel, Christina gives into her madness and kills a patient in this final issue from the evocative and ground-breaking series. Includes the complete 22-Page story by creator Jae Lee, created in ink and white paint over graphite and blue pencil on Image Bristol board with image areas of approximately 9" x 14". Splatter and scratch effects, as well as stat and art paste-ups, some on board. Light staining and handling wear. Overall, in Excellent condition.