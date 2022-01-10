Conner Kent, Superboy, Gets A New Name In This Week's Titans United

You know, this could always go the same way as Shazadam. Because in Titans United, Conner Kent gets a new name. Spoilers of course.

Superboy also known as Kon-El or Conner Kent is a modern variation on the original Superboy, and the character first appeared as Superboy in The Adventures of Superman #500 in 1993 created by writer Karl Kesel and artist Tom Grummett. From the character's debut in 1993 to August 2003, Superboy was depicted as a genetically-engineered metahuman clone of human origin designed by Project Cadmus as a duplicate and closest genetic equivalent of Superman. The character was retconned in Teen Titans #1 in 2003 as a Kryptonian/human hybrid made from the DNA of Superman and Lex Luthor.

In recent years, Conner Kent was excised from continuity as he was considered too confusing, as Jon Kent, the son of Lois Lane and Clark Kent become the new Superboy. He has recently returned to continuity and, as Jon Kent is now the new Superman, was considered the new Superboy. In last month's Titans United #4, it all went a little kablooey. With a brand new name.

Black Zero is based on an evil version of Conner Kent from an alternate timeline, but hey, everything happened, everything matters, including to corner Kent and Donna Troy.

In 1968, Black Zero was a Superman villain who had been hired to ensure Krypton's destruction and planned to do the same to Earth. Twenty years later in World of Krypton, it was the name of a terrorists-with-a-point group on Krypton determined to free clones. Later a Kryptonian black ops group and then the name of a futuristic computer virus.

In an alternate timeline where Superman never returned from the dead after battling Doomsday, Conner Kent ended up defending the rights of clones on Earth, by enslaving the rest of the population, and taking the name Black Zero, and fighting Conner Kent from the Prime Earth. Now, under the influence of Blackfire, he has become Black Zero… though at least he doesn't have the soul patch this time.

