DC Comics To Rename Black Adam As… SHAZADAM! Not Joking

It's going to be a mad few days on Bleeding Cool, I reckon. And it probably begins here. Just as Warners is putting together a Black Adam movie, DC Comics seems to be getting rid of that name when it comes to the comic books. Will it affect the movie? I have no idea whatsoever. But Bleeding Cool gets the word as part of a series of Infinite Frontier-related scoops that, as of March, the character of Black Adam will be changing his name to Shazadam.

Black Adam is a Captain Marvel/Shazam villain created by Otto Binder and C. C. Beck in 1945, and has remained the main Shazam antagonist over the years. Originally a corrupted, ancient Egyptian predecessor of Captain Marvel who fought his way to modern times to challenge the Marvel Family, he was recently recreated as a corrupted antihero attempting to clear his name and reputation. Including taking over and ruling an entire country as a benevolent dictator of the nation of Kahndaq and a member of the Council Of Immortals.

Now, as Shazadam, it is looking more and more like he is trying to play the good guy. And we have seen that he is heading up the Justice League team from March, written by Brian Bendis. Will he be getting a new look to go along with the new name?

