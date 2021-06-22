Connor Hawke & Damian Wayne, Much In Common (Robin #3 Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Robin #3 by Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov from DC Comics, with Robin continuing to take part in the Lazarus League, fighting against other DC Comics Universe contestants for immortality, including the returned-from-the-dead Connor Hawke. But, to be fair, on Lazarus Island that's pretty much de rigeur.

But for Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne, and Connor Hawke, son of Oliver Queen, there is a rapprochement. And yes, Hawke is officially back to being Queen's son. Originally he was not, just a Green Arrow sidekick, later retrofitted to be his son in DC's Zero Hour, before being removed from continuity entirely by the 2022 New 52 reboot. Infinite Frontier has both returned him to life and returned him to being Oliver's son, as the following conversation confirms, which seems reminiscent of the Princess conversation is Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Both with non-present, resurrected, vehicular cave-dwelling fathers. And while Oliver Queen does indeed have thing about fishnets with Dinah, it's not like Bruce Wayne's taste in leather-clad women wielding whips is anything to boast about. So, given that Jonathan Kent has new responsibilities, could this be the new Brave/Bold Worlds/Finest going forward?

