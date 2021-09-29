Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)

X-Men: Inferno #1, by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti published today, is all about control. We've already seen how that includes rewriting and redrawing previous scenes from previous comics. But also how when people try and take control by force, push down from above, all sorts of things seep out the sides that might not have been intended. It's how Bleeding Cool benefits from comic book companies behaving dictatorially to their employees and why we always get more leaks from DC in recent years than from Marvel. And the X-Men are a similar model of this kind of behaviour.

In Hellions, we discovered that using The Five to resurrect dead clones or duplicates was a big no-no, after the death of Madelyne Pryor, Cyclops' first wife and mother of Cable.

But for reasons, it didn't apply to Old Man Cable, even though Teen Cable was still around. The Quiet Council voted in favour, even as they rejected Madelyne Pryor and Evan.

Gabby in New Mutants, Honey Badger, noticed. And then, during the Hellfire Gala, died in mysterious circumstances, even if everyone else was focussed on Scarlet Witch.

After all, the most recent New Mutants #21 showed there were ways to avoid the usual duplicate rules. But getting The Five on board…

…and grabbing a Cerebro helmet to resurrect the mind as well as the body.

While Sinister is doing a fine line in chimera cloning as well… look for why he might have an interest in Tarn The Uncaring in today's SWORD #8.

So in Inferno #1, we see Moira Mactaggert's plans to not resurrect Destiny, the one who can see the future and who burned her alive just to make a point in a previous life. And what needs to be done to prevent that.

Seizing the means of resurrection. Such as removing Mister Sinister's genetic bank records of Destiny's DNA.

Like he won't have kept copies. This is Mister Sinister after all.

SN3. Yes, it is weird that I can sight-read Krakoan now. Then there's control of the Cerebro helmets and cradles. As we have seen in New Mutants, that and The Five are basically all you need to evade resurrection protocols.

Of course, as today's Wolverine shows, the events of New Mutants weren't a one-off.

As Wolverine comes to terms with Solem of Arakko, who had quite a thing for the French. Which as a Brit I can tell you is always a red flag. We've mostly been at war with them for the past thousand years for a reason. As Wolverine goes hunting for Solem on Krakoa, courtesy of Black Tom.

Hidden parts to Krakoa – such as Moira's No-Place…

… also seen in Inferno #1.

…where we also learn there may be issues with Black Tom right now.

And Solem's has his own version of the No-Place, surrounded by his sexual acolytes.

Considering that Wolverine's own harem includes Jean Grey and Scott Summers – with possible spinoff attention from Emma Frost – it's not like Logan can judge. And he also clearly has other options with Solem.

And so Solem has already taken control of one of those Cerebro helmets that Moira Mactaggert is so desperate to lock down. The more you press from above…

…the more everything seeps out the sides. And as we know, Orchis is always waiting as the Big Bad behind everything. They are behind Mystique, and it turns out also funding The Hordeculture, and receiving intel too.

Sometimes you just have to try and find a place to relax…

Doug Ramsey is always living his best life. He's just lost in translation…

INFERNO #1 (OF 4) VEGA VAR

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210526

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Oscar Vega

THE CULMINATION OF JONATHAN HICKMAN'S X-MEN BEGINS HERE!

"There will be an island-not the first, but the last…" Promises were made and broken. The rulers of Krakoa have been playing a dangerous game with a dangerous woman, and they are about to see how badly that can burn them. Mastermind of the X-Men JONATHAN HICKMAN brings his plans to a head, joined by an incredible lineup of artists beginning with VALERIO SCHITI… as one woman follows through on her promise to burn the nation of Krakoa to the ground. Rated T+ In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $5.99

WOLVERINE #16

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210659

(W) Ben Percy (A/CA) Adam Kubert

THE SOLEM TRUTH!

The game is nearly over… but when SOLEM is involved, that's just an excuse to change the rules. Did you figure out the mystery before WOLVERINE? Parental Advisory In Shops: Sep 29, 2021 SRP: $3.99

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #5

Published: September 27, 2021

Creators Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso kick off a new arc in this anthology series straight from the island of Krakoa! Nature Girl witnesses an injustice and the human world will pay. The first part of "X-Men: Green."