Orchis, Onslaught & Struckers In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of X-Men #3, X-Men: Onslaught Revolution #1, X-Corp #5, and X-Men Unlimited #4, as well as the final issue of Guardians Of The Galaxy #18; all telling takes of X-Men and Krakoa. Out in space, Rocket Raccoon has a gift for Krakoa to fire through the head of Dormammu.

Wolverine is still in space, in X-Men Unlimited now with Nightcrawler, hunting down AIM, and finding Chamber…

There's another mutant still captured by AIM to be saved as a present for another day. Anyone missing on Krakoa? While in Vietnam in X-Men #3, the High Evolutionary also has a gift for mutantity in return. The absolute destruction of humanity.

But the High Evolutionary is relatively humane for humanity, proposing sterlisation rather than simple destruction, A long, lingering extinction…

How will Rogue react to such an offering?

Man, Pepe Larraz really is the new Jim Lee, is he not? And if this all seems a little fascist, X-Corp #5 underlines it with the Strucker twins.

It was noted that when Krakoan welcomed all mutants, that also included Nazis like the Struckers. It would only be so long before they revealed their true colours, snakes in the garden of Eden. Though they are not alone.

X-Men: The Onslaught Revelation reveals that a sliver of Onslaught was placed into Krakoa by Orchis, who, as we have said, are the Big Bad Behind All for Krakoa.

Even affecting Professor Xavier and targeting the Krakoan resurrection protocols.

It all comes down to Krakoan technology and the Struckers want in,

And talking of technology, the terraforming of Mars into the planet Arakko for the other-dimensionally mutated has been noted all over the place. From the High evolutionary and the Evolutionary Guard of Counter Earth…

Cecephalous Jones of Gameworld…

A reputation that has spread through the galaxy…

…and behind the Mind Reaver who attacked in issue 1, and the Annihilation Wave of issue 2.

And even Doctor Doom has plans for the mutants, when he is not dealing with an upcoming Reckoning War.

Because what happens on Earth clearly affects everywhere else, even a hundred and twenty years later.

Don't worry Teslelephant, it was all a pop-cultural misunderstanding, Thomas Edison was not involved… it was long after the War Of The Currents. Still, everyone needs to be on their toes…

Even AIM agents in space who still use newsprint it seems. Advanced Ideas, my arse.

Or maybe his. But Orchis have a better plan, it seems…

…to try and get Mars back from humanity – or at least post-humanity, wth Mr Stasis as their Elon Musk.

Oh look, he just "bought" a newspaper…

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #18 ANHL

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210708

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Brett Booth

THE LAST ANNIHILATION CONCLUDES!

• The Guardians and their allies are being overrun on all fronts by the Mindless Armies of Dormammu. There's only one hope for the galaxy as we know it.

• ROCKET RACCOON has a plan. All he needs to know is Dormammu's weak spot.

• Dormammu doesn't have a weak spot.

• Uh-oh. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-CORP #5

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210655

(W) Tini Howard (A) Alberto Foche (CA) David Aja

HOSTILE TAKEOVER!

It's impossible to succeed in business without making a few enemies. Noblesse Pharmaceuticals sends their most cutthroat team against X-CORP once and for all, and they've come to collect. Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210646

(W) Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

EVOLUTION IS THE ENEMY!

The X-Men are no strangers to being targeted for their genes…but when the High Evolutionary returns with his brand of unnatural selection, the survival of the whole planet is at stake! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $3.99 X-MEN ONSLAUGHT REVELATION #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210597

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli

YOU HAVE STRAYED FROM THE WAY OF X. THE ONSLAUGHT IS UPON YOU!

• The X-Men's greatest foe, mutantkind's primal evil, slithers in the minds of its most senior leaders…

• The kids whisper of the CRUCI-BALL: a party to end all parties. A party to end everything.

• The seals are broken, the trumpets have sounded; only a small band of eccentric mutants can hope to break the fall…

• Can Nightcrawler light the spark that will drive out the shadows… or will Krakoa slip into the abyss…? Parental Advisory In Shops: Sep 22, 2021 SRP: $4.99 X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #4

Jonathan Hickman and Declan Shalvey

Wolverine must rescue a member of Krakoa's Quiet Council!