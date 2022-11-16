Cosmic Ghost Rider Returns With Stephanie Phillips & Juann Cabal

This morning, we looked at Stephanie Phillips' upcoming work for Milestone at DC Comics in February, this afternoon, it's her work for Marvel Comics with the launch of a new Cosmic Ghost Rider series. About the future version of Frank Castle, The Punisher, turned into a Ghost Rider spirit of vengeance and then an emissary of Galactic with the Power Cosmic to fuel his murderous rampage. With Cosmic Ghost Rider #1 scheduled from Marvel Comics for February 2o23 with an ongoing series, whatever that means these days…and it seems that it is another person taking the role of Cosmic Ghost Rider from Frank Castle that is the cause of concern.

"Since his 2018 creation by Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw, this future version of Frank Castle was a mega hit with fans due to his extraordinary origins and his unique style of dishing out justice. The character's saga will only get more wild in this upcoming sprawling space adventure with even more shocking twists and turns."In a far-flung corner of deep space, Frank Castle has eked out a quiet existence, and his days as Cosmic Ghost Rider are finally behind him. But across the universe, a vicious bounty hunter is leaving a trail of bodies in his wake, and his name is…Cosmic Ghost Rider?! When Frank's peaceful existence is shattered, he must suit up once more and face his most savage enemy yet – himself!

Clone? Time travellers? Or just a mirror with ideas above its station?

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by JUANN CABAL

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

On Sale 3/1