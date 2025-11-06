Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker, Ben Oliver, coverwatch, jock

CoverWatch: All The Absolute Batman #15 Absolute Joker Covers

Absolute Joker is coming in his Venomized monstrous form in Absolute Batman #15 next month, but going to FOC this week. And these are the covers that have just been dropped on us, including work from Jock and Ben Oliver, showing off his dragon-like form as well as introducing the familiar Joker colours and patterns to the dragonised form.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 CVR A NICK DRAGOTTA

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 CVR B JOCK CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 CVR C BEN OLIVER CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 CVR D BRIAN BOLLAND JOCK CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 CVR E INC 1:25 SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 CVR F INC 1:50 JOCK VIRGIN CARD STOCK VAR

In the Absolute Universe, The Joker received the wealth and lifetime of training which Batman possessed in the standard DC universe. A multi-billionaire, he goes by a variety of aliases, and his nickname is down to having never been heard to laugh. He trained with Henri Ducard and the League of Assassins, killing them after he had learned their lessons. He persuaded Bane to his cause before extensive medical experiments for which the Joker now appears to be the beneficiary… The chief executive of J.K. Holdings, the company behind the black site prison Arks, including Gotham's Ark M, he suffers aan illness that bleaches his skin and makes his veins appear green, and requires regular blood transfusions from children… what this monstrous Joker will demand to consume, we do not yet know…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Nick Dragotta

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

