Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders

The tweets and Instagrams have been counted and the DC's inaccurately-named Round Robin vote between pitches for a new DC Comics series continues apace. The final 8 have their creator details and sample art, Bleeding Cool has combined them with the initial solicitation copy for easier comparison and contrast. So we may never know if it was indeed Andrew Wheeler who had pitched JLQ… but know it was Tim Seeley and Baldemar Rivas who knocked it out with Robins!

Here are the new Round Robin choices, with links to vote.

DC Round Robin: Superman & Lois: Ignition

Writers: Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing

Artist: Vasco Georgiev

Our solar system is a machine—and its purpose is to trap and kill Superman! The sun is darkening, Mars's orbit is changing, and a mysterious citadel in Jupiter's Great Red Eye has awoken; it is time for Kal-El to stand against the very end of his world. But he won't be doing it alone: Lois Lane is suited up and blasting off to get the biggest story in human history…and to watch Clark's back as he faces his greatest challenge yet. Facing ancient aliens and planet-sized machines, trickster asteroids and the gigakrakens of Neptune, Superman and Lois will fight across all nine planets to prevent Earth's dark destiny and save our future!

DC Round Robin: Suicide Squad Seven

Writer: Rex Ogle

Artist: Diogenes Neves

Harley Quinn leads a team of criminals—a millionaire adventurer, a stage magician, a sugar-obsessed serial killer, a delusional former superhero, a drunk assassin, a mute metahuman, and a child who becomes a monster—to stop the centuries-old Church of Blood from trying to destroy all of humankind.

DC Round Robin: Blue Beetle: Graduation Day

Writer: Josh Trujillo

Artist: Adrian Gutierrez

Trapped between heroics and his future, Jaime Reyes is directionless. When the Reach interrupt Jaime's high school graduation, things only get worse. Starfire becomes a new mentor to Blue Beetle, but is it Jaime or the Scarab that's really in the driver's seat? And why hasn't Jaime applied to any colleges?

DC Round Robin: Jesse Quick: Control

Writer: Stephanie Phillips

Artist: David Lafuente

When Jesse Quick uses her speed to access an alien artifact from a long-dead civilization, she finds herself imbued with the ability to harness and control the elements around her as her former super-speed is drained. But, when the power begins to corrupt Jesse, she must decide to give up these gifts or risk becoming, quite literally, her own worst enemy.

DC Round Robin: Lobo/Animal Man: Scorched Earth

Writer: Heath Corson

Artist: Scott Hepburn

Lobo. The name makes entire alien races collectively wet themselves with fear. The Main Man is proudly hyper-violent, arrogant, loud, stubborn, impatient, and ill-tempered. The best thing about him is that after he completes his contract, he leaves. Until now…

DC Round Robin: Robins

Writer: Tim Seeley

Artist: Baldemar Rivas

In the Blüdhaven apartment of Dick Grayson, a group of young people meets for coffee, doughnuts, and kvetching (between long, awkward silences.) The only thing they have in common? All were once Kid Wonders. Sidekicks to Batman. Robins.

DC Round Robin: Green Lanterns: Underworld On Fire

Writer: Sina Grace

Artist: V. Ken Marion

A deadly outfit of space outlaws are razing the intergalactic underworld sector by sector under the command of a disruptive new kingpin, in search of an ancient payday worth becoming the target of every power player in the galaxy—including Sinestro! Green Lanterns Kyle Rayner and Kilowog are put on the case, but will Kyle be able to do this one by the book when he finds out who's behind it all?

DC Round Robin: Zatanna And The King Of Nightmares

Writers: The Soska Sisters

Artist: Vanesa Del Rey

Something is terribly wrong with Zatanna's powers, but before she can heal herself, she is forced to confront her worst fears in a strange new spiritual realm ruled by the terrifying otherworldly foe known as the King of Nightmares.