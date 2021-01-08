Crisis On Infinite Earths Splash Page On Auction At Heritage Right Now

One of the most important comics of all-time, George Pérez and Jerry Ordway's classic left its mark on comics history, and nothing was ever the same. I personally have been searching for a page from this book for a few years now for my collection, though I am sure that this one is a little out of my league. I would love to have it, though! On auction over at Heritage right now is Crisis On Infinite Earths #6 Page #1, the first full look at the Anti-Monitor. Iconic and important, this page is jaw-droppingly beautiful. Sitting at $6,750 right now, expect this one to really gain some steam over the next few days of bidding commences. Check out comics history below.

Crisis Pages Are Full Of Comic Greatness Border To Border

"George Pérez and Jerry Ordway Crisis on Infinite Earths #6 Splash Page 1 Anti-Monitor and the Flash Original Art (DC, 1985). This page gave readers their first full-figure image of the Anti-Monitor! It is also an amazing page as it featured three of the key characters from the series. The Anti-Monitor was just revealed as the true bad-guy of the story, and he was using the Psycho-Pirate to control the heroes of entire Earths. The Flash (Barry Allen) was one of the heroes who would make the ultimate sacrifice to stop the Anti-Monitor. The splash page was created in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Slightly toned; title, credits, indicia, and text paste-ups. Production corner and top edge trimming, blue pencil editorial markings, and a spot stain in the indicia. Signed by Pérez in the bottom margin and in Very Good condition."

This Crisis page is on auction at Heritage right now. It is taking bids, so go here and put one in, even if it is just to say that you were in on it. While there, check out all of the other art, comics, games, and more taking bids over the next few days. Some great stuff is on there.