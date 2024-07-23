Crowdstrike Hits Guests Flying To San Diego Comic-Con With Delta

Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Crowdstrike, Delta, san diego comic con, sdcc

The Crowdstrike downage hitting Delta means a bunch of folks who were going to San Diego Comic-Con... are no longer.

Phil Jimenez: "Got stuck in the massive @Delta IT outage and I won't be able to fly for several days (and on another airline!). So gonna have to miss #SDCC this year. Hope to connect with everyone next year!"

Katie Cook: "Signing things for SDCC and contemplating what fate awaits my delta flight. Oh boy."

R. K. Bentley: "the mind boggles if #Crowdstrike happened a day before #sdcc cuz damn the amount of stories of how to make the pilgrimage to nerd con would've been epic."

David Stein: Okay kids, follow along for the next 32 hours as we drive across the country try to San Diego for comic con. Shout out to CrowdStrike for being asshole

Randy House: If you're flying Delta to get to SDCC I wish you the best of luck!

Chris Reiff: Well. Delta cancelled my flights last second (poor form Delta) so we are giving Alaska a try and they've been great so far…. Let me know if you're around SDCC this week. I'll be there the whole time. Come by the Hasbro booth and say hi or text me and let's hang out!

Dustin Kamm: What a nightmare. Delta Air Lines cancels flight same day. No flights out of Atlanta. San Diego Comic-Con setup is today. Hope I make it in time for Preview Night tomorrow.

Savanna: "My flight was cancelled in Orlando this morning after we had already boarded. Literally in Tampa now trying to get to LA with a different airline. Fun times for everyone traveling this week, but especially on Delta! This has been an interesting way to start @Comic_Con week".

"Update: a dog had explosive diarrhea on the plane. I am not making this up."

"I finally got on a flight and we had to make an emergency landing. The journey continues!"

Bash & Choco: "Shoot my @delta flight that leaves for San Diego in less than 12 hours has been canceled and the app and site to find a new flight is not working. So there are no Delta fights from Orlando to San Diego or LAX Tues, earliest is Wed. However there is a flight delayed for 3 hours that is leaving in 2 hours if I can make it to the airport. If not another airline whey baggage fees."

"So now I'm on the phone with @delta the earliest they can get me in now is Thursday. Brushing off my old Southwest account and it looks like all fares have doubled. Haven't even left Orlando and @Delta already lost one of my bags."

"Back home for like an hour then heading back to the airport, had to repack all my 70 lb bags to get under 50 lb for the Southwest flight."

"Alright @SouthwestAir you are getting your second chance after 7 years. It's 6am, I'm waiting standby for a 8:20am flight. Fingers crossed I get on with no issues."

"So very confused, my one missing bag, it's already on another flight to San Diego, but Delta canceled my flight to San Diego. So not sure how a bag is flying without a passenger. Not complaining since need it there but wondering if this will cause issues."

JSB: "Very happy I booked Southwest for SDCC. I almost booked Delta and they are still in shambles. No way they fully recover in time for SDCC attendee flights on Wednesday."