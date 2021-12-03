Crush & Lobo #7 Preview: Lobo Appreciation Day

CRUSH & LOBO #7 (OF 8)

DC Comics

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Joelle Jones

It's Crush versus Lobo in a knock-down, drag-out father-daughter brawl that might very well destroy Space Vegas by the time these two are done with each other!

In Shops: 12/7/2021

SRP: $3.99

