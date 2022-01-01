Crush & Lobo #8 Preview: Quality Family Time

Welcome to Friday Ni– we mean, Saturday Night Previews! Friday Night Previews was so 2021! It's 2022 now, a brand new year, and… okay, fine we were just too busy partying last night to get the previews done… Okay, fine, we were drinking alone. In this preview of Crush & Lobo #8, the titular antiheroes spend some father/daughter bonding time… in prison! Check out the preview below.

CRUSH & LOBO #8 (OF 8)

DC Comics

1021DC080

1021DC081 – CRUSH & LOBO #8 (OF 8) CVR B JEN BARTEL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A/CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

SERIES FINALE! Like father, like daughter? Okay, fine, maybe a little. Crush and Lobo are back in prison, but this time they're stuck together and no one's happy about it. Well, except maybe the gleefully scheming warden, who's now got two Czarnians for the price of one. Is escaping space prison worth putting aside a couple little differences like "tried to kill each other multiple times?" Crush and Lobo make no promises in the thrilling conclusion to their series!

In Shops: 01/04/2022

SRP: $3.99

