Crush & Lobo Mini-Series to Launch from DC Comics in June

by Jude Terror

DC Comics kicked off Thursday morning by announcing a Pride Month celebration this June, with a DC Pride anthology and a series of Pride variant covers adorning various titles that month. But DC's plans didn't end there. The company is also launching a Crush & Lobo mini-series this June starring the titular father/daughter team. Mariko Tamaki will write the series with art by Amancay Nahuelpan and colors by Tamra Bonvillain. The series will run from June to January and will kick off Pride Month with a June 1st release date for the first issue.

The cover to Crush and Lobo #1 by Kris Anka
From a press release on DC Comics' website, here's the description of the eight-issue Crush & Lobo series.

Crush & Lobo by Tamaki and Nahuelpan, spinning out of the pages of Teen Titans Academy, will debut with a cover by Kris Anka, a Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani, a 1:25 ratio variant by Christian Ward, plus an exclusive Dan Hipp team variant for participating retailers. In this new eight-issue miniseries publishing between June 2021 and January 2022, Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it's time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter?

Multiple variant covers will adorn the first issue to ensure DC celebrates Pride Month to the fullest extent possible. Check out the variant covers below:

Dan Hipp variant cover for Crush and Lobo #1
DC Comics has promised that this isn't all fans can expect from the company for Pride Month. More announcements are said to be on the way between now and June.

