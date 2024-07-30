Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cryoptozoic, Wallow

Cryptozoic Publish Lucas Lee-Garza's Wallow in October 2024 Solicits

Cryptozoic Entertainment have a new comic book launching called Wallow, Created by Lucas Lee Garza. It's part of their October 2024 solicits.

Wallow explores magic and turmoil in the enchanted lands of Hearth, with stunning art by Lucas Lee-Garza.

Wallow #1 offers variant covers by Ryan Benjamin, Dustin Nguyen, and Jim Lee.

Also in Cryptozoic's solicits: DC Deck-Building Game Rebirth and Epic Spell Wars Anarchy at the Arena.

Cryptozoic Entertainment is best known for its licensed gaming products, But in their October 2024 solicits, as well as a DC Rebirth update to their DC Universe RPG, they have a new comic book launching called Wallow, Created by Lucas Lee Garza. It's part of Cryptozoic's October 2024 solicits and solicitations. Might this be a start of a new line, entitled Grim Comics? The comic was previously funded on Indiegogo and can be seen here.





WALLOW #1

CRYPTOZOIC ENTERTAINMENT

AUG241620

AUG241621 – WALLOW #1 VAR A RYAN BENJAMIN

AUG241622 – WALLOW #1 VAR B DUSTIN NGUYEN

AUG241623 – WALLOW #1 VAR C JIM LEE

(W) Lucas Lee-Garza (A / CA) Lucas Lee-Garza

In the enchanted lands of Hearth, magic flows and demons roam free. Mages hide from persecution, and war is ever-present. Amidst this turmoil, the Wallow family lives peacefully in the Grove, shrouded away. But as ancient forces stir, their hidden past threatens to unravel their tranquil existence.

In Shops: Oct 30, 2024

SRP: 0

DC COMICS DBG REBIRTH

CRYPTOZOIC ENTERTAINMENT

MAY247713

Rebirth is an evolution of the DC Deck-Building Game, breaking fresh ground by adding linked Campaign Scenarios, character progression, and movement between iconic locations from the DC Universe! Position matters! Players must move their characters to find the cards they want for their deck and to interfere with the Villain's dastardly plans. When you defeat a Villain, you get a reward, and the Villain is removed from the game. Staying close to your allies will allow them to play Assist cards to help you during your turn. Standalone game, but compatible with other games in DC Deck-Building Game series.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

EPIC SPELL WARS ANARCHY AT THE ARENA CARD GAME EXP

CRYPTOZOIC ENTERTAINMENT

APR248282

This is the brawl for it all, the Spell-slinging contest that puts it all to rest. That's right: We finally have the game that puts the EPIC in Epic Spell Wars of the Battle Wizards. So that just leaves you… are you a lily-livered limp-wand lightweight or are you a Wizlord Wizbanger ready to Rock Dem Fools!?!? I knew you were up to the challenge… you are the chosen one of prophecy! (Chosen to be the one that buys the game so your freeloading friends can come over and have a god-dang blast!) Standalone game, and compatible with other games in Epic Spell Wars spellcrafting card game series.

In Shops: Aug 28, 2024

SRP: 0

