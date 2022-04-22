Cullen Bunn's Bloodborne Lady Of Lanterns in Titan July 2022 Solicits

Cullen Bunn and Piotr Kowalski launch the new comic book series based on the video game Bloodborne, with Bloodborne: Lady Of Lanterns, from Titan Comics. As well as the Astro Boy prequel by Osamu Tezuka, Masami Yuuki and Tetsuro Kasahara, and more Doctor Who, Sherlock Holmes, Rivers Of London and Blade Runner in Titan's July 2022 soliicts and solicitations.

BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 CVR A YOON (MR)

TITAN COMICS

MAY221775

MAY221776 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 CVR B HARDING (MR) – 3.99

MAY221777 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 CVR C WORM (MR) – 3.99

MAY221778 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 CVR D KOWALSKI (MR) – 3.99

MAY221779 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 CVR E BLANK SKETCH (MR) – 3.99

MAY221780 – BLOODBORNE LADY OF LANTERNS #1 CVR F 10 COPY HARDING INCV (M – 3.99

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Piotr Kowalski (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

New comic series based on the critically acclaimed gothic gaming hit, Bloodborne!

Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…

Fan-favorite artist Piotr Kowalski returns to the series with Eisner Nominated writer Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun, Wolverine, Spider-Man: Season One)!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ATOM BEGINNING GN VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

MAY221781

(W) Osamu Tezuka, Masami Yuuki (A / CA) Tetsuro Kasahara

Prequel to one of the most influential manga of all time: Astro Boy by Osamu Tezuka!

Astro boy has spawned multiple anime adaptations, video games, and more!

A sci-fi manga about the turbulent lives of two robotics engineering students and their latest revolutionary project: the unassuming yet insanely strong A106, or "Six."

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 12.99

KAMEN RIDER KUUGA GN VOL 01

TITAN COMICS

MAY221782

(W) Shotaro Ishinomori, Toshiki Inoue (A / CA) Hitotsu Yokoshima

Manga adaptation of the famous Japanese TV series!

An epic action series about a defender of justice with a twist!

Based on the original concept and story by tokusatsu legend Shotaro Ishinomori!

Kamen Rider Kuuga marks the return of a classic manga character adapted for the 21st century that's sure to surprise both new and veteran fans alike.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 12.99

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #2 CVR A STRIPS

TITAN COMICS

MAY221783

MAY221784 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #2 CVR B GALLAGHER – 3.99

MAY221785 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #2 CVR C CONCEPT ART – 3.99

MAY221786 – BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS #2 CVR D GLASS – 3.99

(W) Nancy A. Collins (A) Enid Balam (CA) Dani Strips

Set after the events of the Blade Runner: Black Lotus anime series!

Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. but is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared.

Expanding the world of Blade Runner with a new type of replicant!

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 1-3 BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

MAY221787

(W) Mike Johnson (A / CA) Andres Guinaldo

A DELUXE BOX-SET OF THE COMIC BOOK SERIES BASED ON THE CULT 1982 SCIENCE FICTION MOVIE BLADE RUNNER, DIRECTED BY RIDLEY SCOTT.

INCLUDES ART CARDS!

Collects Blade Runner 2029 Vol 1: Reunion, Blade Runner 2029 Vol 2: Echoes and Blade Runner 2029 Vol 3: Redemption.

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 53.99

INSIDE THE MIND OF SHERLOCK HOLMES HC

TITAN COMICS

MAY221788

(W) Benoit Dahan (A / CA) Cyril Lieron

AN AWARD-WINNING ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL FEATURING THE WORLD'S GREATEST DETECTIVE: SHERLOCK HOLMES!

WINNER OF SNCF POLAR PRIZE AND THE BDGEST'ARTS COVER AND BEST SERIES PRIZE!

THE DISCOVERY OF A MYSTERIOUS POWDER ON SOME CLOTHING AND A VERY SPECIAL SHOW TICKET LEADS SHERLOCK HOLMES TO BELIEVE A PATIENT ISN'T THE ONLY VICTIM OF A GRAND CONSPIRACY. INDEED, IT SEEMS THE STRANGE DISAPPEARANCE OF LONDONERS CAN BE EXPLAINED BY THE PERFORMANCES OF A CHINESE MAGICIAN. WHEN OTHER TICKETS ARE FOUND, THE DETECTIVE'S SUSPICIONS ARE CONFIRMED…

FEATURING DIE-CUT HARDCOVER IN THE SHAPE OF SHERLOCK'S MIND!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 24.99

DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #3 (OF 4) CVR A PETRAITES

TITAN COMICS

MAY221793

MAY221794 – DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #3 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO – 3.99

MAY221795 – DOCTOR WHO ORIGINS #3 (OF 4) CVR C CASAGRANDE – 3.99

(W) Jody Houser (A) Roberta Ingranata, Warina Sahadewa (CA) Priscilla Petraites

Featuring the Fugitive Doctor in her comics debut!

Working for the mysterious Division on a dangerous assignment, the Doctor uncovers something insidious afoot. Discover why this regeneration became known as the Fugitive!

Written by NYT bestselling comics writer Jody Houser!

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DOCTOR WHO BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

MAY221796

(W) Cavan Scott, Nick Abadzis, Paul Cornell (A) Rachel Stott, Neil Edwards

Collecting three blockbuster Doctor Who collections! Each story features an epic multi-doctor crossover in adventures like no other!

Includes art cards!

Collects Four Doctors and Lost Dimension Vol 1-2.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 49.99

LONE SLOANE BOX SET

TITAN COMICS

MAY221797

(W) Philippe Druillet (A / CA) Philippe Druillet

THREE PHILIPPE DRUILLET LONE SLOANE GRAPHIC NOVELS COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME TOGETHER IN THIS LUXURIOUS BOXED SET EDITION!

INCLUDES ART CARDS!

Collects The 6 Voyages of Lone Sloane, Lone Sloane: Delirius and Lone Sloane: Gail.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 74.99

RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #3 CVR A ANWAR

TITAN COMICS

MAY221798

MAY221799 – RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #3 CVR B GLASS – 3.99

MAY221800 – RIVERS OF LONDON DEADLY EVER AFTER #3 CVR C CLAREY – 3.99

(W) Celeste Bronfman, Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Jose Maria Beroy (CA) Sanya Anwar

UNMISSABLE NEXT CHAPTER IN THE BESTSELLING RIVERS OF LONDON SERIES BY BEN AARONOVITCH!

When Chelsea and Olympia accidentally break an enchantment in the woods, deadly fairy tales from a mysterious old book begin coming to life. To set things right, Chelsea and Olympia must unravel a mystery dating back to the 1800's before they become victims of a lethal sorcery.

WRITTEN BY BESTSELLING AUTHOR BEN AARONOVITCH, DOCTOR WHO SCRIPT EDITOR ANDREW CARTMEL AND CELESTE BRONFMAN (STAR TREK)

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MARVEL STUDIOS LOKI OFFICIAL COLL HC

TITAN COMICS

MAY221802

(W) Titan

The ultimate guide to the first season of the Disney+ series, this deluxe edition includes interviews with the cast and crew, including the God of Mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston.

Lavishly illustrated with rarely seen photos and art, unravel the mysteries of the show ahead of the start of season two!

In Shops: Sep 07, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS INSIDER HIGH REPUBLIC STARLIGHT STORIES HC

TITAN COMICS

MAY221803

(W) Titan

EXPERIENCE THE GALAXY CENTURIES BEFORE THE STRUGGLE OF THE REBEL ALLIANCE AGAINST THE GALACTIC EMPIRE!

COLLECTS EXCLUSIVE STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC FICTION!

Featuring stories by The New York Times Bestselling authors Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, and Cavan Scott!

A compendium of stories from the High Republic era, collected from the pages of Star Wars Insider for the first time!

In Shops: Aug 10, 2022

SRP: 19.99

STAR TREK EXPLORER MAGAZINE #2 LTD CONVENTION SPECIAL ED

TITAN COMICS

MAY221804

(W) Titan (CA) Christian Rosado

FEATURING A LIMITED-EDITION CONVENTION COVER BY ARTIST CHRISTIAN ROSADO. LIMITED TO 500 COPIES!

AN EXCITING NEW ERA OF STAR TREK THE OFFICIAL MAGAZINE WITH BRAND NEW SHORT FICTION!

Get assimilated into the new look of Star Trek Explorer with this amazing Borg special!

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 15

ART OF BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS HC

TITAN BOOKS

MAY221801

(W) Roland Kelts

The Art of Blade Runner: Black Lotus is a study and celebration of the artwork that went into making the first ever Blade Runner animated series.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 50

ART & MAKING OF THE BOYS HC (MR)

TITAN BOOKS

MAY221805

(W) Peter Aperlo

The definitive guide to the making of Amazon Prime smash hit The Boys, featuring exclusive insights into the origins, themes and production of the show from the cast and crew.

BLOWING THE BLOODY DOORS OFF: The Art and Making of The Boys is the inside account of the making of the critically-acclaimed, award-winning Amazon Prime smash hit.

NOTHING LIKE IT IN THE WORLD: A gritty, gory, hilarious and satirical take on the mythology of superheroes, The Boys goes where other spandex-clad super-franchises fear to tread.

BEHIND THE SCENES: Fascinating information from key crew on the making of the shots, stunts and supersuits that bring the world of The Boys to life.

IN-DEPTH INTERVIEWS: Features interviews with the cast and creators of the show, including Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty and Eric Kripke.

SEASON THREE COMING SOON: Timed to release with season 3 of the show, and containing sneak peeks at some of the eye-popping revelations in the new series.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022

SRP: 39.95

BULLET TRAIN ART & MAKING OF FILM HC

TITAN BOOKS

MAY221806

(W) Abbie Bernstein

The official companion to the film Bullet Train from Deadpool 2 and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, starring Brad Pitt. Screenplay by Zak Olkewicz.

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 39.95

ALIEN INFERNOS FALL SC NOVEL

TITAN BOOKS

MAY221807

(W) Clara Carija, Philippa Ballantine

A gargantuan, horseshoe-shaped ship appears over the mining planet Sh?nmén, unleashing a black rain of death that creates Xenomorph-like monsters worse than the darkest of nightmares.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022

SRP: 15.95